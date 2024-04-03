How Canadians in Taiwan can get help after the deadly earthquake

The federal government is offering advice to Canadians in Taiwan, where a major earthquake killed at least nine people.

Canadian citizens in Taiwan should first register with Global Affairs Canada, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly advised in a post on X on Wednesday. Those who need help should contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre, which can be reached online or directly at 1-613-996-8885 (call collect).

CTV News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada about the number of Canadians currently registered in Taiwan and whether any are in need of rescue. This article will be updated when a response is received.