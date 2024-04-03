Canada

    • How Canadians in Taiwan can get help after the deadly earthquake

    Share

    The federal government is offering advice to Canadians in Taiwan, where a major earthquake killed at least nine people.

    Canadian citizens in Taiwan should first register with Global Affairs Canada, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly advised in a post on X on Wednesday. Those who need help should contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre, which can be reached online or directly at 1-613-996-8885 (call collect).

    CTV News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada about the number of Canadians currently registered in Taiwan and whether any are in need of rescue. This article will be updated when a response is received.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News