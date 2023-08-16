Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation "very closely" as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
"Obviously with EG.5, and the various sub-variants of Omicron we're evaluating on a daily basis, what the case count is and what the trajectory is," Holland told reporters at a medication affordability announcement in Prince Edward Island.
"This is fully expected. We knew that as we lead into fall, that we'll see an increase in the case count," Holland said.
This week, PHAC reported seeing "continued fluctuations in some virus activity indicators following a long period of gradual decline," which the agency said could be an early signal of an increase in cases.
However, overall COVID-19 activity is still low to moderate across the country, with minimal tests being reported and an accompanying percent positivity rate of 8.6.
PHAC said that EG.5 is among the only variant group “demonstrating consistent growth in Canada” and has been “steadily increasing in national samples since early July.”
Holland said the federal government is "ready to take action as is needed, as this situation evolves."
In an interview on CTV News Channel, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said he isn't concerned about the latest data, as it doesn't appear at this point that EG.5 is causing any more severe consequences in terms of health impacts.
Still, the federal health agency remains in close contact with provincial and territorial counterparts as they monitor wastewater and other indicators such as hospitalizations as the fall approaches and people congregate more indoors.
"And as in years past we can anticipate… with the colder weather plus, you know, the return to school, and workplace from summer vacations that we may get a rise in cases. But, we're keeping a close eye on it."
Njoo suggested that if Canadians are concerned about a potential rise in cases in the weeks ahead, their best defence is to stay on top of their COVID-19 vaccinations, noting that immunity starts to wane six months after an infection or last dose.
"All of the good measures that everyone is well versed in, you know, the use face masks is appropriate in indoor close spaces, you know, if it's crowded, good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and keeping up to date with vaccines are all layers of protection we should continue to think about."
Asked whether Canadians should be waiting to get the most up-to-date boosters available this fall, the health minister said his advice was for people to keep up on their immunizations.
"There will consistently be new variants, and we will consistently have new vaccines. So I think when you are eligible and able to get a vaccine, you should take it," Holland said. "When there are new vaccines are available and it's your time, then that's the appropriate thing to do, but I don't think people should hesitate in getting vaccinated at any time."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
In photos: Fires rage near N.W.T. communities
As fires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories and communities evacuate, residents don't know what they could return to. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area 4 times the size of P.E.I.; flames creep closer to Yellowknife
Wildfires menacing the capital of the Northwest Territories crept closer Wednesday, moving within 16 kilometres of Yellowknife.
'The Blind Side' family lawyers to respond to Michael Oher's accusations as he fights conservatorship
Lawyers for a prominent Memphis couple planned to speak with reporters Wednesday about former NFL player Michael Oher's effort to take control of his finances in a now-public dispute involving those who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Blind Side.'
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Brain tumour patient lands job alongside doctor who saved her life a decade ago
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
Eviction notice given to Allan Gardens encampment residents is 'fake,' City of Toronto says
Someone wants to clear out to the encampment in Allan Gardens so badly that they’ve gone so far as to distribute phony eviction notices to people staying in tents there.
-
Pickle cotton candy, spicy lemonade, and frog legs: Here's what to expect at this year's CNE
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) is just a few days away.
Ottawa
-
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line hits another delay
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line has hit a new delay, with handover of the Trillium Line now not expected until at least early November.
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
High-rise proposal near Experimental Farm approved by city of Ottawa committee
A city of Ottawa committee has voted to approve a controversial plan to build high-rises near the Central Experimental Farm.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrie police issue rare safety advisory about 'high-risk offender' living in the city
Barrie police issued a rare community safety advisory about a high-risk offender living in the city.
-
Motorcycle crash in Barrie's south-end under investigation
One person has been taken to the hospital after a collision in Barrie's south end Wednesday afternoon.
-
Warrants issued for suspects linked to armed carjacking in Innisfil
South Simcoe police issued warrants for two men identified in connection with an armed carjacking in Innisfil last year that injured a senior.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Cambridge causing 'significant' traffic delays: Police
Emergency crews are on-scene near the intersection of Bishop Street and Hespeler Road in Cambridge where an SUV appears to have driven off the road and collided with a Hakim Optical location.
-
Fatal head-on crash closes section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton
A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton was closed for several hours on Wednesday after a fatal head-on crash.
-
Memorial to Kitchener homicide victim growing outside downtown restaurant
Flowers, a basketball, a banner and hand written notes are among the items that have been left in honour of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
London
-
Stratford man wanted in connection to break-and-enters
Stratford police are asking the public’s help locating a 39-year-old wanted on dozens of incidents of theft and break-and-enter.
-
West London, Ont. construction will cause delays for some drivers
The first stage of a significant traffic headache for west London, Ont. commuters has begun.
-
Traffic stop leads to impaired, stunt driving charges for novice driver
A novice driver from London, Ont. is facing multiple charges after police stopped them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit and while intoxicated over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Most Windsor-Essex municipalities declare intimate partner violence epidemic
Intimate partner violence is at a staggering level in Windsor-Essex and a growing number of area municipalities are recognizing that reality by declaring it an epidemic.
-
Police seek suspect in restaurant arson investigation
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for arson at a restaurant on Howard Avenue.
-
Human trafficking investigation in Leamington leads to multiple arrests
Essex County OPP have arrested multiple people following an investigation of human trafficking in Leamington.
Montreal
-
Pair of teenage girls, 15, arrested after girl beaten up in Lachine
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the assault of a girl, also 15, that occurred near a Lachine intersection on Aug.13, says Montreal Police (SPVM).
-
-
Legault won't endorse Fitzgibbon's target to reduce cars on Quebec roads
The CAQ government wants to reduce the number of cars in Quebec, but not with a specific target. That's what Premier François Legault suggested on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
32-year-old man dead after early morning stabbing in Halifax: police
A 32-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning, Halifax police say.
-
Heavy federal presence on P.E.I. likely a practice run for an election next year
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre officially announced his “Axe the Tax” tour of Prince Edward Island at a gas station just outside of Charlottetown on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air quality
The majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.
-
Funding coming to end for overdose prevention vehicle in Winnipeg
A mobile overdose prevention RV in Winnipeg could be off the streets if new funding isn’t found.
-
Charges laid in fatal December crash: Winnipeg police
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 42-year-old woman last December.
Calgary
-
Calgary man 'actively exploiting' teenage girls in the sex trade: ALERT
Authorities say more victims of a Calgary man, accused in a human trafficking investigation, have come forward, leading to more charges in the case.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Mother charged in parental abduction investigation out of Redwood Meadows
A Redwood Meadows, Alta., mother faces abduction charges following a police investigation earlier this month that spanned two provinces.
Edmonton
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Wanted man facing 8 charges after Mill Woods shelter-in-place order
The man charged in connection to a recent shelter-in-place order in Mill Woods was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants, Edmonton police have revealed.
-
Canadian Ford looking to secure Edmonton Elks first win of season
Tre Ford is returning to the scene of his first win as a CFL starting quarterback.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Kwikwetlem councillor found dead, B.C. homicide investigators say
An elected council member from the Kwikwetlem First Nation who was reported missing last week has been found dead, homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday.
-
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
-
Whistler Blackcomb announces official opening day for 2023/2024 ski season
The countdown to B.C.’s ski and snowboard season has officials begun, as Whistler Blackcomb announces its official opening day is Nov. 23.
Politics
-
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
-
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Health
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
-
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
-
U.S. FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to Pfizer's therapy for treating patients with a type of blood cancer that is difficult to treat, the company said.
Sci-Tech
-
‘A real stroke of genius.’ How Apple’s iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late ’90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Entertainment
-
'The Blind Side' family lawyers to respond to Michael Oher's accusations as he fights conservatorship
Lawyers for a prominent Memphis couple planned to speak with reporters Wednesday about former NFL player Michael Oher's effort to take control of his finances in a now-public dispute involving those who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Blind Side.'
-
'Barbie' tops 'The Dark Knight' to become Warner Bros.' biggest movie ever at the American box office
“Barbie,” which has broken numerous box office records since its July 21 opening, just broke another.
-
Jay-Z-themed library cards spark increase in Brooklyn Public Library memberships
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Brooklyn Public Library and Roc Nation have released 13 limited-edition library cards with artwork from Jay-Z albums.
Business
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Aeroplan numbers, personal information leaked in LCBO data breach
The LCBO says customers' personal Information has been compromised in a data breach – for the second time this year.
-
H&M probes alleged Myanmar factory abuses as pressure intensifies
H&M is investigating 20 alleged instances of labour abuse at Myanmar garment factories that supply the world's second-largest fashion retailer.
Lifestyle
-
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Sports
-
'The Blind Side' family lawyers to respond to Michael Oher's accusations as he fights conservatorship
Lawyers for a prominent Memphis couple planned to speak with reporters Wednesday about former NFL player Michael Oher's effort to take control of his finances in a now-public dispute involving those who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Blind Side.'
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to promote equity, diversity and inclusion
An audit to address gaps in pay equity, a reworked recruitment strategy and ensuring Indigenous representation in event bids are among the deliverables in a diversity and inclusion report released by Hockey Canada.
-
Denis Shapovalov withdraws from US Open due to knee injury
Denis Shapovalov is pulling out of the US Open.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.