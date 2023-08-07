A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
The variant is called EG.5 and is a descendant of Omicron.
The World Health Organization (WHO) added EG.5 to its list of currently circulating variants that are under monitoring on July 19.
To date, cases associated with the new variant have been reported in the United Kingdom, United States and elsewhere.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that EG.5 makes up approximately 14.6 per cent — or one in seven — of all COVID-19 cases in the U.K.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that EG.5 accounted for roughly 17.3 per cent — or one in six — of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the past two weeks.
Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at University Health Network in Toronto, said he expects cases of EG.5 to pop up in Canada soon, if they aren’t already.
“It's probably everywhere and if it isn't everywhere, it'll be everywhere,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Monday.
Bogoch said he expects the presence of EG.5 will “very likely” be similar to what was observed with other sublineages of Omicron, with the latest variant gradually becoming the most dominant sublineage around the world.
“We saw a BA.2, we saw a BA.4 and BA.5, we saw an XBB and now it's EG.5, so the virus continues to mutate and we're gonna see waxing and waning of the virus in the community,” he said.
“Of course, we have measures to detect it, and probably in August or sometime in September, we'll start to see a corresponding rise of wastewater signals in Canada.”
As the past few years have shown, COVID-19 has a disproportionate impact on certain groups, Bogoch said, adding that EG.5 will probably be no different.
“Like we’ve seen in the Omicron era and even before the Omicron era, COVID will disproportionately impact certain cohorts,” he said.
“So sadly, we’re going to see, probably, a corresponding rise in hospitalizations, especially among people who are more susceptible to severe illness — those are older people and people with underlying medical conditions.”
Some of the best defences against COVID-19 have been and continue to be masks, vaccination and good ventilation or air quality in indoor spaces, Bogoch stressed.
“So we have the tools, we've known about this for years and there's really nothing new,” he added.
EG.5 has been referred to as Eris by some, but the WHO revised its COVID-19 naming system earlier this year, deciding to assign nicknames or Greek alphabet labels only for variants of concern such as Delta and Omicron and no longer for variants of interest or under monitoring.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez could get a long prison term at his expected sentencing Monday after felony convictions for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
Canada
-
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
-
Canadian Armed Forces to phase out old housing benefit over three years
Canada's military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.
-
Where does Canada stand after the coup in Niger?
With the federal government suspending direct financial assistance to Niger's government, experts share their thoughts on where Canada and other western nations go from here.
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
-
Daughter says her father was 'left for dead' after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
-
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
World
-
Thousands in Haiti march to demand safety from violent gangs as killings and kidnappings soar
Several thousand people -- their faces covered to conceal their identities -- marched through Haiti's capital demanding protection from violent gangs who are pillaging neighborhoods in the capital Port-au-Prince and beyond.
-
9 killed in a pair of bombings in Pakistan in attacks claimed by no group, police say
A roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying a local politician and his friends in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing him and six others, police said.
-
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
-
Stormy weather across northern Europe kills at least 1 person, idles ferries and delays flights
Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region Monday killed at least one person and caused airport delays, suspended ferry services and a train's partial derailment.
-
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
-
Former Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd's death
Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months.
Politics
-
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Health
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
-
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, the nation's top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
Sci-Tech
-
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
-
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Entertainment
-
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez could get a long prison term at his expected sentencing Monday after felony convictions for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
-
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
-
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Business
-
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.
-
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
-
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
Lifestyle
-
The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot has soared to US$1.55 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
Sports
-
England advances at Women's World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card
Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit at the Women's World Cup.
-
Andreescu to play Giorgi, Fernandez faces Stearns in National Bank Open first round
Three Canadian women's singles players now know their first-round opponents with Sunday's qualification complete at the National Bank Open.
-
WWE's SummerSlam pulls in $7M in sponsorship revenue, up 23% from a year ago
WWE's sponsorship revenue for SummerSlam rose 23 per cent from a year ago to $7 million, the most for any event outside of WrestleMania.
Autos
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.