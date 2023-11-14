Canada

    • Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing

    Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

    For some time, GAC has reported that two Canadians were missing. This changed in its Tuesday update, in which the agency also confirmed the death of an eighth person connected to Canada.

    Although the agency did not provide further information on this person’s identity, nor whether or not they were previously believed to be missing, the changes appear to be referring to Silver, whose death was confirmed by family on Monday.

    Silver was originally believed to have been one of the 239 hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack, but her son Yonatan Zeigen told CTV News that his family had learned that she was killed in the original attack.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Silver's remains were identified on Monday in Israel.

    "Last month, I had the chance to meet with one of her sons. I learned of her warmth, her compassion, and her lifelong commitment to building bridges between Israelis and Palestinians. Vivian dedicated her life to peace, that bright light was extinguished on October 7," Trudeau said.

    "Her courage, commitment and compassion exemplifies what it means to be a Canadian, what it means to be engaged in the world in positive ways. She will be deeply missed, may her memory be a blessing."

    NO NEW CROSSINGS

    GAC did not report any new Canadian crossings from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday.

    In an update, the agency said 356 Canadians, permanent residents and eligible family members have been permitted to leave Gaza as of Tuesday afternoon.

    “Canada does not determine when or how many persons can cross each day,” the agency stated.

    Ten Canadians were allowed to cross into Egypt on Monday.

    The border crossing, which is currently the only route out of the besieged enclave, has been permitting limited numbers of foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to cross into Egypt since the start of November. However, it has also been closed on numerous days.

    Those who make it through the Rafah border crossing are able to stay in Egypt for a maximum of three days. Canadians can receive consular assistance at the Embassy of Canada in Cairo, and Canadian officials can assist with onward travel from there, according to GAC.

    GAC is in contact with 390 Canadians, permanent residents and family members in Gaza, according to the Tuesday update.

    With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello 

    Correction

    A previous version of this article erroneously reported Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death of a seventh Canadian, it has now been updated to reflect that Global Affairs Canada has the confirmed death of an eighth Canadian.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital

    The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from entering.

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News