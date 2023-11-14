Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing

Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

For some time, GAC has reported that two Canadians were missing. This changed in its Tuesday update, in which the agency also confirmed the death of an eighth person connected to Canada.

Although the agency did not provide further information on this person’s identity, nor whether or not they were previously believed to be missing, the changes appear to be referring to Silver, whose death was confirmed by family on Monday.

Silver was originally believed to have been one of the 239 hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack, but her son Yonatan Zeigen told CTV News that his family had learned that she was killed in the original attack.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Silver's remains were identified on Monday in Israel.

"Last month, I had the chance to meet with one of her sons. I learned of her warmth, her compassion, and her lifelong commitment to building bridges between Israelis and Palestinians. Vivian dedicated her life to peace, that bright light was extinguished on October 7," Trudeau said.

"Her courage, commitment and compassion exemplifies what it means to be a Canadian, what it means to be engaged in the world in positive ways. She will be deeply missed, may her memory be a blessing."

NO NEW CROSSINGS

GAC did not report any new Canadian crossings from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday.

In an update, the agency said 356 Canadians, permanent residents and eligible family members have been permitted to leave Gaza as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Canada does not determine when or how many persons can cross each day,” the agency stated.

Ten Canadians were allowed to cross into Egypt on Monday.

The border crossing, which is currently the only route out of the besieged enclave, has been permitting limited numbers of foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to cross into Egypt since the start of November. However, it has also been closed on numerous days.

Those who make it through the Rafah border crossing are able to stay in Egypt for a maximum of three days. Canadians can receive consular assistance at the Embassy of Canada in Cairo, and Canadian officials can assist with onward travel from there, according to GAC.

GAC is in contact with 390 Canadians, permanent residents and family members in Gaza, according to the Tuesday update.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello