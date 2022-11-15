Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
“We heard from several members and former members that the name Brownies has caused them personal harm, so we are changing the name of this branch to further remove barriers for belonging for racialized girls and women,” Jill Zelmanovits, CEO of Girl Guides of Canada, said in a press release.
The name change will take effect in September 2023. Girl Guides has consulted with racialized members, past members, and the community and will call upon current members to help decide a new name, the organization said.
Until then, girls aged seven and eight will still be able to participate in the Brownies branch, according to the press release.
Program activities and branch badges will remain the same until the name change.
Zelmanovits said it was clear the change is “the right thing to do” and that the organization “cannot be represented by a term that causes any girl harm.”
Girl Guides of Canada was founded in 1910 and aims to help girls and women build leadership and community skills through group meetings and excursions, including outdoor adventures and international trips.
There are different branches within Girl Guides based on age, including Sparks for very young girls and Rangers for teenagers.
Girl Guides said the organization has continued to evolve over the last century and focus its initiatives on pay equity, sexism and inclusion, including formally welcoming transgender girls to the organization in 2015.
“Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at Girl Guides calls on us to listen to the lived experiences of racialized girls and take action to safeguard these commitments,” said Zelmanovits in the release.
Changing the name is necessary to make Girl Guides a place where racialized girls feel “safe, welcomed and included,” she said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.
Off-duty New York officer shoots 2 killing 1, turns gun on herself
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever meds
Drugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
This is what to expect from southern Ontario's first major snowstorm
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
Flying wheel crashes into car on busy Ontario highway
New video released by police shows the terrifying moment a wheel went flying into an oncoming car driving on a busy Ontario highway earlier this month.
-
Toronto’s top doctor echoes advice to mask up indoors
Toronto’s top doctor is amplifying the advice provided by her provincial counterpart a day earlier asking people to mask up indoors to help curb a wave of respiratory illness among children that has overwhelmed pediatric intensive care units.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall
A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
Three people arrested following lockdown at Gatineau high school
Gatineau police say three people have been arrested following an incident that led to the lockdown of a local high school.
Barrie
-
Driver traps robbery suspect inside vehicle to wait for police
Police laid charges against an Innisfil man accused of jumping into the passenger side of a vehicle and assaulting the driver.
-
First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Shoulder-surfing suspects use brazen methods to obtain woman's credit cards
A Collingwood woman learned to protect her PIN when shopping at a local store.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside Milverton, Ont. home
The incident drew a heavy police presence, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit to the small community 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Police release video of suspect setting fire inside Waterloo business
Waterloo regional police are investigating an arson after a suspect allegedly broke into a business and set a fire.
London
-
Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.
-
Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Chesley reopening plan 'better than nothing' according to residents
A shuttered emergency department in Bruce County will re-open on Dec. 5. The Chesley Hospital’s ED will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, but remain closed every night and weekend, going forward.
Windsor
-
Three new Windsor city councillors to be sworn in for new term
The work begins Tuesday for three new Windsor city councillors who won tight election-night races to represent their wards around the council table.
-
Costly greens: Why lettuce costs you more and when it will go back down
Lettuce is either hard to find in grocery stores or is a lot more expensive to purchase if you find some.
-
Six alleged impaired drivers arrested over five days in Essex County
Essex County OPP arrested six drivers over the past five days with alcohol and drug related offences.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for China is a flight risk, Crown says
A Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for the Chinese government should remain in jail because he is a flight risk, a Crown prosecutor argued Tuesday.
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
Atlantic
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Throne Speech looks at expanded private health-care, adding billions of dollars for hospitals
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland.
Calgary
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plate
Calgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
Young offender wanted in hit-and-run crash involving Calgary police officer
Investigators say a 15-year-old girl who allegedly stole her mother's car and struck a police officer last month was not the driver and they are looking for another youth as a result.
-
Calgary police arrest man after random downtown assaults
Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 people in the downtown core on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
From reducing electricity transmission charges for homeowners to exploring a provincial pension plan and improving campgrounds, Alberta's premier has presented cabinet with their marching orders.
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC report
Encountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
B.C. winner of $500K lottery prize wants to move to Florida
The latest lucky lottery winner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland wants to use his sudden windfall to move out of the rain-soaked region and into sunny Florida.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
-
Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.
-
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
Health
-
Pandemic fatigue, divisive politics pose likely hurdles to return to masking: experts
A plea by health officials to resume masking in Ontario and Quebec is a tall order that is unlikely to take hold without a significant culture shift, say observers who point to pandemic fatigue, mixed messages and divisive politics as likely hurdles.
-
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Rats 'Beat It' to the music just like humans, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats can synchronize their head movements with the beat of a song and keep rhythm just like humans do.
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
Entertainment
-
Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
-
Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial
The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.
-
Beyonce ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
Business
-
3 in 5 Canadians plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season, survey finds
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of high inflation on their wallets, a new survey has found that 60 per cent of consumers plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season.
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
Several real estate industry observers say the housing market isn't roaring back, despite October delivering the first month-over-month uptick in home sales since February.
-
StatCan: Manufacturing sales unchanged in September at $70.4B
Statistics Canada said Tuesday, gains in sales of durable goods including aerospace product and parts, primary metal and machinery were offset by a drop in non-durable goods including petroleum and coal products and food.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Sports
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Blue Bombers star quarterback Collaros headlines 2022 CFL all-star team
Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlines the CFL's 2022 all-star team.
-
Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights
World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event's overall carbon footprint.
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
$1.4M worth of vehicles recovered in Toronto carjacking network bust
A joint police task-force has arrested 16 people, laid 116 charges and recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen vehicles after busting a carjacking network in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.