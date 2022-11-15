Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls

Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls. Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland.

  • Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?

    Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.

    Tom’s spot near Wellington and Commissioners roads, and his newly repaired electric wheelchair, as seen on Nov. 15, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued

    A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

