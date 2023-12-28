Friends and family mourn the loss of Canadians killed by Hamas in Israel
Friends, family and government officials have confirmed that at least seven Canadians were killed when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.
Global Affairs Canada has said an eighth person who was not a citizen but had deep ties to Canada also died in the ensuing conflict. Another Canadian, who has not been identified, died in Lebanon during the hostilities.
The Hamas attacks killed an estimated 1,200 people and militants took another 240 hostage, 105 of whom were released during a temporary pause in the violence at the end of last month.
As Israel continues its retaliation on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, authorities there say more than 20,000 Palestinians have now been killed.
Here's what we know about the Hamas victims with ties to Canada:
Judih Weinstein Haggai
Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, was out on an early-morning walk when Hamas started its attack, her family says.
She told members of her Nir Oz kibbutz that a militant on a motorcycle shot her husband and she was less severely wounded. The community was unable to dispatch an ambulance before militants arrived there.
Last week, the kibbutz confirmed Gadi Haggai, Judih's husband, died on Oct. 7, and on Thursday they confirmed Weinstein Haggai also died that day, and her body is being held in Gaza.
Weinstein Haggai was born in New York state but arrived in Toronto at the age of three, and moved to Israel 20 years later to live with her husband. She held Canadian, Israeli and American citizenships.
Weinstein Haggai was an artist and a volunteer who the kibbutz said "pursued many initiatives to advance peace in the region."
Her brother Larry Weinstein said the family is distressed by Israel's offensive in Gaza and the rise of hateful speech in Canada toward both Jews and Muslims.
"We're inspired by my sister, who believed in peace and believed in harmony," he said. "There can't be any kind of resolution when people are at each other's throats."
Vivian Silver
Vivian Silver, 74, was in her home on Kibbutz Be'eri near the Gaza border and talking on the phone with her son Yonatan Zeigen when they learned of the incursion by Hamas into Israel.
"We couldn’t grasp the incapability of the Israeli army to defend the civilians … we started to say goodbye because we realized this is probably our last words to each other," Zeigen later told a news conference organized by the Jerusalem Press Club.
He said they shifted their conversations to text messages so his mother could stay silent, and someone broke into her home. They said they loved one another before the messages stopped coming.
Zeigen said he had received information that she was taken hostage, and her phone had been geolocated in Gaza.
On Monday, his brother Chen Zeigen confirmed their mother's death. He said Israeli authorities told him the remains found earlier in the kibbutz had been identified as Silver.
He said his mother was born in Winnipeg and moved to Israel in 1974.
She dedicated her life to peacebuilding and fostering understanding between Israelis and Palestinians, he added.
She also volunteered to help children in Gaza access medical care in Israel.
Tiferet Lapidot
Tiferet Lapidot, 22, was a few days shy of her 23rd birthday and attending a music festival when the Hamas attack began.
Her cousin Oran Zlotnik remembered Lapidot as a charismatic and compassionate person who had travelled the world, taught in Africa and spent time in Australia before she returned to Israel in the fall.
Her uncle Harel Lapidot said she called her mother the morning of the attack to say she was hiding in a bush and to ask whether she should flee. Her cellphone was later tracked to the Gaza Strip, leading family to believe she was being held hostage. They then mounted a campaign to secure her freedom.
Zlotnik said that when the cellphone of one of Lapidot's friends, confirmed deceased, was also traced to Gaza, the family realized it was possible she wasn't a hostage.
Harel Lapidot said his niece's body was later identified and the family held a funeral.
"We know for a fact they were hunted," he said. "They ran away and they were hunted and killed."
Tiferet Lapidot was an Israeli citizen but her family was from Canada, including her father, Ohad, who was born in Saskatchewan.
Harel Lapidot thanked the Jewish community in Canada and MPs who had reached out to help and offer support. The family had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly while she was in Israel.
Netta Epstein
Israeli-Canadian Netta Epstein, 21, died when his home, Kibbutz Kfar Aza, came under attack.
His mother, Ayelet Shachar-Epstein, said he loved life. She learned the circumstances of his death from text messages he sent her in the moments before he was killed, and from his fiancée, Irene Shavit, who survived.
Netta Epstein was inside a safe room with Shavit, and he jumped on a grenade thrown in by the attackers.
Shachar-Epstein, who also lost her mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law in the attacks, described it as a terrorist invasion.
She said her son, who had worked with special needs youth, had returned home two months earlier after completing military service.
He was born in Montreal and was a Canadian citizen. Shachar-Epstein said many members of the family still live in that city.
Shir Georgy
Israeli Canadian Shir Georgy, 22, was killed by Hamas militants who ambushed the music festival near Kibbutz Re'im.
Georgy's aunt Michal Bouganim confirmed the death.
"We are currently a mess, heartbroken," Bouganim said in a Facebook message.
Bouganim shared a 22-second clip on her social media in which a terrified Georgy was seen sitting on a floor, with her back against a wall and surrounded by other festival attendees — some of them injured.
Georgy's funeral was held in Israel.
Adi Vital-Kaploun
Adi Vital-Kaploun, 33, was killed by Hamas militants in her kibbutz near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, said the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.
The group's CEO made a statement on behalf of Vital-Kaploun's family, saying the dual citizen has a large extended family in the Ottawa area.
The family said she died a hero, after convincing her killers to spare her two young children and warning her father and husband to stay hidden during the attack.
"Adi was a beautiful woman that brought love and lightness to the people around her, but also she was very focused and determined to make a beautiful life for her family," her cousin-in-law Aaron Smith said in an interview.
The family said she was an amazing mother and wife, always bringing love and laughter to their household.
She was also a talented dancer, saxophonist and basketball player.
After completing her master's degree in engineering, Vital-Kaploun excelled in her cybersecurity career, they said.
"We are mourning trying to process this unconscionable act of terrorism in her kibbutz and across the country," said the family, adding that they wish her memory to be "a blessing."
Ben Mizrachi
Canadian Ben Mizrachi was one of at least 260 people gunned down by Hamas militants at the music festival in southern Israel.
Mizrachi, 22, from Vancouver, was described as "larger than life with a big personality" in a statement by his former high school in B.C.
Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, said Mizrachi was about to start university in Israel after serving with the country's national defence force.
Hilit Nurick, a home economics teacher at King David High School in Vancouver, remembered Mizrachi as a "kind, wonderful, and community-minded" young man who had a positive influence on everyone around him.
Nurick said she and Mizrachi once put a large event together for more than 100 people at school.
"He was in charge of making Moroccan-style spicy fish stew. He brought his mother's recipe and shared it with everyone and taught us how to make it," said Nurick. "He was incredible, just an incredible human being."
Alexandre Look
Alexandre Look, who had recently celebrated his 33rd birthday, was among those killed while attending the musical festival.
Look, who lived in Montreal with his family before moving to Mexico, died a hero, his dad said in a Facebook post.
"Like a true warrior he left as a hero wanting to protect the people he was with," Alain Haim Look said.
Friend Lior Horovitz described him as a "once-in-a-lifetime person" who became like family during their five-year friendship.
In a phone interview from a town outside Tel Aviv, she said she and her boyfriend met Alexandre Look in Mexico. They became fast friends and would organize their vacations to meet up, either in Mexico or Israel.
He was a proud Jewish Canadian and a generous person who would do anything for his friends, she said.
"He's a person who loves people," she said. "He's the guy that's always going to help others, especially if they are Jewish."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
In most African countries, drought forces rural communities to relocate, study finds
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss
Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."
Home DNA tests reveal more than customers bargain for
Are home DNA tests revealing more than customers are aware of? W5's Sandie Rinaldo investigates how much information you could be giving away.
6 days in dystopia: W5 goes inside the secret state of North Korea
W5 investigative reporter Avery Haines was given rare access inside the secret state of North Korea during its 70th anniversary celebrations last month. Read her blog now at CTVNews.ca/W5 and watch the documentary, Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Toronto
-
Woman allegedly intentionally drove vehicle into parking enforcement officer in Toronto
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle into a parking enforcement officer in Toronto’s east end.
-
Citizen's tip helps police apprehend suspect wanted in Richmond Hill axe attack
Police in York Region say media coverage, along with a tip from a member of the public, helped them apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with an axe attack in Richmond Hill as well as several other criminal offences.
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Arnprior Aerospace to close after 70 years in operation
The company opened in Arnprior in 1954 as a Boeing operation and will be closing its doors on March 6, 2024.
-
Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa-Gatineau
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
Barrie
-
Driver suffers life-altering injuries in Bracebridge crash
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Bracebridge that sent one person to a Toronto area hospital.
-
Court hearing deferred for accused pedophile Curtis Gamble
Accused pedophile Curtis Gamble made a virtual appearance in plea court on Thursday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, only to have the matter pushed due to missing court documents.
-
Innisfil driver accused of being impaired after crashing into house on Christmas Day
An Innisfil resident faces charges after crashing into a house on Christmas Day.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurants
No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.
London
-
Conversation with Mayor Morgan Part 1: Homelessness, communication, and housing
In a year-end interview with CTV News, London Mayor Josh Morgan opens up about his greatest challenge of 2023.
-
'Could hear the windows buckling': St. Thomas, Ont. tenants evacuated after apartment collapsed
Fifteen people are out of their homes after the foundation of small apartment building collapsed late Wednesday night in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Injured snowy owl rescued in Huron County
Huron County OPP responded to a report of an injured owl in Bayfield on Dec. 28.
Windsor
-
Pool contractor charged with fraud
Windsor police have charged the owner of a pool installation company with fraud.
-
What’s open and closed New Year's weekend in Windsor
As Windsor residents get ready to ring in the new year, there are a few closures to keep in mind this holiday weekend.
-
Golf pro Bob Panasik dies at 82
Legendary Canadian golfer and Windsor native Bob Panasik has died.
Montreal
-
Common Front of public sector unions reaches tentative deal with Quebec
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Beaconsfield lawsuit against City of Montreal over taxes grows to $15 million
The City of Beaconsfield is taking the City of Montreal to court because it feels it is being overtaxed by the centre city.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
'I will not go out back': Moncton landlord worried about tenant safety
Peter LeBlanc needs to find a new tenant for his downtown Moncton apartment building. The landlord said the vacancy is the result of a current tenant no longer feeling like it’s safe place to live.
-
'It’s been rough': Bedford resident looks for help following summer flooding
Marguerite Dodge’s Bedford, N.S., home has been uninhabitable since the summer floods hit back in late July.
Winnipeg
-
Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'
The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta girl injured in coyote attack
A family from Brooks, Alta., says their daughter is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries after she was attacked and bitten several times by a coyote.
-
2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
Child-care costs could rise for some Alberta parents as daycares consider leaving fee support program
Some daycare operators in the province are considering opting out of the Alberta Affordability Grant for child-care programs, which is concerning to parents who could see their payments skyrocket in the new year as a result.
Edmonton
-
Big events mean big tourism business for Edmonton
Hosting the Junos in March was a watershed moment for Edmonton and Alberta in 2023.
-
Closure of 8 'high-risk' encampments to begin Friday: city
Notice has been given to clear several high-risk encampments in Edmonton that were the subject of an injunction earlier this month.
-
Man who died with wife and son in Alberta lake wasn't a risk-taker, says friend
An Edmonton man who died with his wife and eight-year-old son after their utility terrain vehicle went into a lake wasn't the kind of person to put his family at risk, says a friend.
Vancouver
-
Man found dead in Chilliwack, homicide investigators called in
Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack after a man in his 30s was found dead on Wednesday.
-
Overpass strike in Delta closes Highway 99 southbound
A truck collided with an overpass in Delta Thursday, prompting road closures and a heavy presence of first responders.
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
Politics
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
-
Are we ready? Should we do this? The debate on expanding medical assistance in dying
The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024: They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder, or they can postpone it further.
-
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Health
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
New weight loss drugs are out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare won't pay
New obesity drugs are showing promising results in helping some people shed pounds but the injections will remain out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare is forbidden to cover such medications.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
Sci-Tech
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Entertainment
-
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
-
Taylor Swift helps drive U.K. vinyl sales to highest level since 1990
Vinyl sales have jumped 11.7 per cent so far in 2023 to 5.9 million units, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the British Phonographic Industry, an association of U.K. record companies and labels.
Business
-
Five things to watch for in Canadian business in 2024
Here are five things to watch in Canadian business in 2024 as households and companies work through what is expected to be a challenging economic environment.
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
New weight loss drugs are out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare won't pay
New obesity drugs are showing promising results in helping some people shed pounds but the injections will remain out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare is forbidden to cover such medications.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
-
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him '100 per cent false'
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller on Thursday disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them '100 per cent false' and 'blown out of proportion.'
-
NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world juniors
Macklin Celebrini is thrilled his college teammates are getting the opportunity. He's also hoping to see them return to the NCAA bitterly disappointed.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.