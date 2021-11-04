OTTAWA -- A former Manitoba Conservative leadership candidate says the province swore in the wrong person as premier.

“I believe I am the duly elected premier-designate of Manitoba,” Shelly Glover told Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play on Thursday.

Heather Stefanson made history Tuesday when she was sworn in as Manitoba’s premier after she won the province’s Progressive Conservative leadership race. Glover lost to Stefanson by 363 votes.

Glover alleges “substantial irregularities” with the ballot count. She told Power Play her team was told 16,045 votes were counted but the party announced 16,546 votes.

“Those numbers do not add up,” Glover said.

Glover filed a motion for a court to declare the results invalid and order a new vote. A judge will decide on Nov. 19 if the courts have the jurisdiction to retract the leadership results.

