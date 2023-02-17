Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'

U.S. military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris

The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

  • 'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon

    After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.

    20-month-old Waylon Saunders of Petrolia, Ont. is seen at London, Ont.'s Children's Hospital. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)

  • Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam

    The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.

    Police are shown outside the home of Pierre Ny St-Amand in Laval, Que, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Neighbours of the Quebec man accused of killing two four-year-olds when the bus he was driving slammed into a Laval daycare were shocked by the charges, describing him as a pleasant individual and doting father. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act

    Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.

  • Geneva museum returns sacred objects to Haudenosaunee Confederacy

    A museum in Switzerland has returned two sacred objects that were taken without consent nearly two centuries ago from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy this month. The Haudenosaunee External Relations Committee asked the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) to return a mask and rattle that were displayed in the museum's 'Archive of Human Diversity' exhibit.

