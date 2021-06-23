TORONTO -- The easing of Canadian travel restrictions this week came with news that proof of vaccination would soon be required by those arriving in the country and would need to be inputted into the federal ArriveCAN app.

Travellers must retain a paper or electronic copy of their vaccination documentation and the originals of any certified translations for verification at the border and for 14 days following their entry to Canada.

However, a recurring theme in some online anti-vaccination circles is the belief that COVID-19 vaccination records can easily be forged or faked using Photoshop or other methods.

In an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said they were “aware” of such sentiments, and noted that until the new travel measures come into effect in early July, there had been no requirement at the border to provide proof of vaccination.

“The CBSA is aware that there is no global standard for vaccine documentation, and that some travellers may attempt to use fraudulent documentation when seeking entry to Canada,” the statement reads. “The CBSA is working closely with domestic and international partners to detect and intercept such documents as early as possible in the travel continuum.”

The CBSA said that as of June 17, the organization has “encountered 79 instances of suspected falsified or fraudulent COVID-19 test results” at port of entry, and all individuals were referred to the Public Health Agency of Canada for assessment.

The CBSA reiterated that all travellers arriving in Canada are obligated by law to respond truthfully to questions posed to them at the border, and that providing false information may result in a fine up to $750,000 or six months imprisonment, or both, under the Quarantine Act.

“Foreign nationals who provide false information may also be denied entry and/or banned from returning to Canada. Further, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while wilfully or recklessly contravening this act or the regulations could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000 or imprisonment of up to 3 years or both,” the statement reads.

The CBSA said inputting vaccine information into the ArriveCAN app is “just one step in the screening process” and that their officers are trained in examination techniques and intelligence to determine a travellers truthfulness and whether their documents are authentic.

However, the CBSA did not provide details on how to spot the difference between a valid and forged COVID-19 vaccine document, saying in their statement that “divulging our specific targeting, enforcement, intelligence and investigative techniques may render them ineffective.”

The RCMP also said in an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca it was “aware of reports of possible scams and frauds related to fake COVID-19 vaccine tests and records.”

The Mounties noted that since March 20, 2020, The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) has received six reports related to fraudulent COVID-19 test results and kits, but cautioned that “only about five per cent of all frauds and scams are reported” to authorities.

The RCMP said that someone “knowingly presenting a fake test” could be charged with the use, trafficking or possession of forged documents, and that police where the individual is arrested would be responsible for investigating.

The organization also said that there have been reports of scammers selling fake COVID-19 test results and never delivering the product.

Canadians who wish to report COVID-19-related scams or frauds, including fake test results and records, should speak to their local police and report to the CAFC toll free at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca