Eight million Canadians have at least one disability: StatCan
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization.
Statistics Canada data shows that 27 per cent of people 15 and older - about eight million Canadians - reported having at least one disability in 2022, about twice the percentage of people who reported a disability 10 years ago.
Collected every five years, the StatCan numbers are important because they influence government policy at the federal, provincial and local levels, Heather Walkus, national chair of the Council for Canadians with Disabilities, said in a recent interview.
“At least eight million Canadians have a disability and we are still excluded, not able to join in with families and be part of the Canadian experience because of environment, because of attitudes, and because of the way the system is set up to ensure there's no success or little success,” Walkus said.
Of the millions of Canadians with a disability, 72 per cent reported having encountered some form of barrier to accessibility within the last year; 60 per cent of the eight million said they had experienced barriers navigating indoor and outdoor public spaces.
Walkus, who describes herself as having “very low vision,” said much needs to be done to ensure everyone can navigate public spaces.
For example, when she recently attended a conference on disabilities in Ottawa, she was unable to use the hotel's elevators. The buttons did not have raised lettering or braille, and riders were alerted by flashing lights when an elevator became available - leaving her unable to know when a cabin arrived. Inside the elevator, its sound system was “so muffled” she could not hear what floor she was on.
“I couldn't even get up an elevator in 2023,” she said.
“That's what people need to understand,” Walkus added. “We have ability, we want to live our lives, but we're somehow still separated.”
The year 2022 marked the first time Statistics Canada's national survey included questions on barriers to accessibility, Susan Wallace, an analyst with the agency and manager of the Canadian Survey on Disability, said in an interview. The survey, she added, asked people about 27 different types of barriers, involving building entrances, lighting or sound levels, public sidewalks, among others.
Accessibility problems span the country: a recent report from a University of Calgary-led project found that nearly 60 per cent of public spaces in Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa are either inaccessible or partially inaccessible to disabled people. Called “Mapping our Cities for All,” the project's goal is to help the federal government meet its goals of removing barriers for people with disabilities by 2040.
Walkus said Canada must also address the financial strain of those trying to sort out details of the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit Act, which became law in June 2023. The benefit is aimed at reducing poverty and supporting working-age people with disabilities through income supplements. Online consultations for the benefit opened Nov. 15 and close Dec. 21.
“The good thing is that it's coming. The bad thing is we're not quite sure when and how that will roll out,” Walkus said.
Wheelchairs, talking-program computers, and many other support technologies are expensive, Walkus said, adding that it's becoming increasingly expensive to find accessible housing. “People need to understand that having a disability is not cheap.”
The number of Canadians with disabilities in 2022 was up by five percentage points since the last survey in 2017, when 22 per cent of Canadians, or 6.2 million people, reported having at least one disability. Statistics Canada said the increase can be attributed to the aging population and the rise in mental health-related disabilities among youth and work-age people.
The most common disability type is pain-related, at 62 per cent, followed by issues linked to flexibility and mobility, which is on par with results from 2017. The next most common disability is mental health-related, at 39 per cent - the largest increase in disability type between 2017 and 2022. The last survey found that 33 per cent of people with a disability reported that it was mental health-related.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Memorial service to mark 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua and Barbuda, news that comes amid reports from local officials that a woman and child drowned last week at Devil’s Bridge.
Eight million Canadians have at least one disability: StatCan
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization.
A court filing gives a rare look inside the FBI seizure of a lawmaker's phone in 2020 election probe
Just how hard did some Republican members of Congress work to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss? A court case is providing a few tantalizing clues.
Under Putin, the uber-wealthy Russians known as 'oligarchs' are still rich but far less powerful
When Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, the outside world viewed those Russians known as o'ligarchs' as men who whose vast wealth, ruthlessly amassed, made them almost shadow rulers. A 'government of the few,' in the word's etymology. How much political power any of Russia's uber-rich now wield, however, is doubtful.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
Toronto
-
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Ontario's acting auditor general to release annual report with focus on health care
Ontario's acting auditor general is set to release his annual report today.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa records 56 consecutive hours of snowfall, 2nd longest on record
It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa city council to finalize $5.8B budget for 2024
Ottawa city councillors and the mayor will vote on the $5.8-billion spending plan for the city next year, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes, a 2.5 per cent fare hike, and a 2.5 per cent increase to the Ottawa Police Service budget.
-
Carlington residents express concerns over neighbourhood supportive housing project
At a heated meeting Tuesday evening, residents of Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood voiced their concerns over a new supportive housing project proposed by the Shepherds of Good Hope.
Barrie
-
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
-
Barrie man wins on LOTTO/649 free play ticket
Healthcare worker Kevin Knapp of Barrie, says he has been playing the lottery since he turned 18.
-
York Regional Police get top marks for employers: 2024 report
The Top 100 Employers for 2024 project recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Kitchener Rangers make it rain at Teddy Bear Toss game
Tuesday night was one of the most anticipated hockey games of the Kitchener Rangers season – the annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.
-
Waterloo Region embraces festive spirit with Christkindl Market and Hanukkah preparations
Waterloo Region readies for the holidays with its Christkindl Market and Hanukkah celebrations.
London
-
Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute
No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London. According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brantford-based Vicano Construction.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Record-setting teddy bear toss night at Budweiser Gardens
Jared Woolley's first OHL goal had fans out of their seats at Budweiser Gardens to toss their teddy bears.
Windsor
-
Council scraps 'Global Village' plans at former Grace Hospital site
It's back to the drawing board for the former Grace Hospital site as excitement around the planned “global village” has been brought to a screeching halt.
-
Nearly 70 victim impact statements expected at Nathaniel Veltman sentencing
As the Crown and the defence discussed legal matters ahead of the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the court heard that 68 victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.
-
Warm up in Windsor-Essex on the way over the next few days
The normal high for this time of year is around 3 C, which will be the high for Wednesday, before reaching 6 C on Thursday and possibly double digits on Friday.
Montreal
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
A young child has died in hospital after being found with significant injuries in a family daycare in L'Assomption.
-
Polytechnique plans tributes for 14 women killed in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal will be paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
-
Quebecers say they would vote for PQ in yet another poll
For the second time in a fortnight, a poll measuring voting intentions shows the PQ gaining the lead over the ruling CAQ.
Atlantic
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
Winnipeg
-
'Fiscal mess': Manitoba’s deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
99-years-old and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
-
Mild weather extending construction season in Winnipeg
Winnipeg road work may be largely done for the season, but many workers aren't putting the hammer away yet.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport preparing for holiday influx
With the holiday season here, the Calgary International Airport is gearing up for its busiest time of year.
-
Calgary firefighters battle Maple Ridge house fire
A southeast Calgary home was destroyed and two neighbouring homes were damaged in a Tuesday afternoon blaze, but no one was hurt.
-
Minnesota Wild keep winning after coaching change, douse Flames 5-2
The Minnesota Wild extended their win streak since a coaching change to four straight with a 5-2 victory Tuesday over the host Calgary Flames.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
Nurses concerned about cuts, Alberta health minister hints at hirings after letters to union
Alberta's health minister said Tuesday she's "really confident" the province will be able to hire more front-line staff to augment the current health-care workforce.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
Vancouver
-
Family says Fraser Health failed missing Maple Ridge woman
A Maple Ridge family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished 13 days ago after security escorted her out of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.
-
Vancouver mayor to propose significant changes involving park board Wednesday: sources
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is expected to propose some fundamental changes to the city's park board at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Scholarship launched for volleyball player killed in B.C. car crash, two critically injured athletes identified online
A scholarship has been set up in memory of the varsity volleyball player killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Kamloops, B.C., last week.
Politics
-
MPs to vote on referring 'serious error' Speaker Fergus made to House affairs committee for study
MPs will be deciding Wednesday whether House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' video in his traditional Speaker's garb that played at a partisan event constitutes a 'serious error of judgment' and merits a committee probe.
-
Duelling housing messages showcase different Conservative, Liberal strategies
Every week now for more than a month, cabinet ministers have been appearing in front of cameras on Parliament Hill in an effort to convince Canadians that the Liberal government has the housing crisis in hand.
-
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
-
Chinese comedians living abroad are winning fans. But some topics are off limits
Comedian Xi Diao says he knows he should avoid talking politics on stage, but sharing a family name with Chinese President Xi Jinping makes it hard to resist.
-
Actors vote to approve deal that ended strike, bringing relief to union leaders and Hollywood
Hollywood's actors have voted to ratify the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, leaders announced Tuesday.
Business
-
Workers raise the bar: 2023 was a year of wage gains marked by high-profile strikes
'It may not be the year of the strike, but it may be the year of the fear of the strike.' A tight labour market and breakneck inflation have empowered many workers to make new inroads.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
-
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
When is St. Nicholas Day? And how did this Christian saint inspire the Santa Claus legend?
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Biden, White House support Indigenous lacrosse team for 2028 Olympics
President Joe Biden is pushing to allow the Indigenous nation that invented lacrosse to play under its own flag when the sport returns to the Olympics in 2028.
-
Cleveland wins MLB draft lottery, will have top pick for 1st time
Cleveland will have the No. 1 pick in next year's amateur baseball draft for the first time, winning a lottery on the second try Tuesday after Washington came out with the top spot initially but was ineligible.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.