TORONTO -- CTVNews.ca, CTV National News and W5 won a combined seven awards at a live-streamed Radio Television Digital News Association gala on Thursday.

CTVNews.ca won the award for National Digital Continuing Coverage for its “Coronavirus in Canada” news hub, including its case count and vaccine trackers, extensive news stories, interactive maps, and question-and-answer segments with prominent doctors.

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme won the National TV Newscast Video award for the team’s “Journey to Auschwitz” special, marking the 75th anniversary of the concentration camp’s liberation.

CTV News Vice President Wendy Freeman was also awarded with a RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award

“Never has there been a more deserving recipient of this lifetime achievement award, as long as she doesn't think it means her work here is done,” CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme said during the awards show.

“I can't imagine getting through this journey without her -- during this pandemic, Wendy has been here every single day as the newsroom numbers have decreased to a trickle. She has provided editorial support, and especially moral support when we have all needed it most. Wendy Freeman is one of a kind.”

W5’s “The Host,” which explored the connection between bats and the viruses they may be carrying, won the award for National Video Feature News.

W5 also won the award for National Video Excellence in Innovation for its special “Inside Wuhan - Life at Ground Zero of the Coronavirus Outbreak.”

The investigative program also won two awards -- National Video News Information Program and National Video Excellence in Video – for “Prisoner in Paradise,” which investigated a decade-long adoption battle involving a stranded orphan.

Locally, CTV News Vancouver’s CTV News at 6 won the award for TV Newscast, Large Market and its 2020 election coverage won the award for News, Live Special Events.

CTV News Toronto won the award for Breaking News, Large Market for “Downtown Crane Collapse.”