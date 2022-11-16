Canadians divided on Ottawa's plan to admit more immigrants: poll

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, on Nov. 16, 2022. (Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via AP)

Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn't Russian attack

Poland said Wednesday there is 'absolutely no indication' that a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was an intentional attack on the NATO country, and that neighbour Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it fended off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid.

  • London’s new Deputy Mayor is…

    London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.

    Josh Morgan speaks after being sworn in as London's 65th mayor on Nov, 15, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Adient Tillsonburg closes its doors without warning, over 200 jobs lost

    Bill Beaumont is in his 46th year working at Adient Tillsonburg, an auto manufacturing plant. Beaumont was working the overnight shift when he received a notice from the company early Tuesday morning — the official announcement came at 11:00 a.m., in which all 190 union employees, as well as salaried and management positions, would be eliminated and the plant shuttered.

  • Life-threatening injuries following crash in Huron County

    Life-threatening injuries are reported following a crash in Huron County on Tuesday evening. Around 7:30 p.m. emergency services were dispatched to the two0vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line just south of Lucknow.

  • Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places

    In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault walks to a government caucus meeting, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

