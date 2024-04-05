Canadian missing in aftermath of Taiwan earthquake found safe

Taiwan's Central News Agency says a Canadian missing after this week's powerful earthquake on the island's east coast has been found safe.

The partially government-funded news agency, citing information from the Central Emergency Operation Center, says the Canadian man is now camped near a hotel in Taiwan's Taroko National Park.

A previous agency report in Chinese identified the man as Nicolas Lapointe.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

The 7.2-magnitude quake has so far killed 10 people and injured more than 1,000, while 636 remain stranded by rock slides and other earthquake-related events.

The Central News Agency, citing Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, previously said three Canadians were rescued from the quake zone.

The earthquake was centred off Hualien County, 150 kilometres south of Taipei, and toppled buildings, triggered rock slides and halted trains across the island.

Global Affairs Canada has said 5,518 Canadian citizens are registered in Taiwan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.