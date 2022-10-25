Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
The women include Kimberly Polman, who was arrested by Kurdish fighters in Syria in 2019 and detained for her alleged association to ISIS. The other woman and her daughter have not been identified.
Polman has insisted that she was lured to Syria by her husband, an ISIS member who she met online. Speaking to CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman earlier in 2022, Polman described dire camp conditions and her deteriorating health.
"Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year," Polman said at the time. "I attempted to take my life several times and I can see serious signs of depression in some of the other Canadian women as well."
Polman, the other woman and the child were being held in Roj camp in northeastern Syria, which is currently home to more than 2,600 internally displaced persons (IDPs), and reportedly includes the wives, widows and families of ISIS members.
Nearly 50 Canadians are believed to be held in camps like these in northeastern Syria, which are run by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters. According to Human Rights Watch, more than half of those Canadians are children, many under the age of seven.
Canada has appeared hesitant to repatriate adult citizens from Syrian detention camps, while countries like Germany, Denmark and France have organized releases in coordination with local Kurdish officials.
In Sept. 2021, Ottawa-base lawyer Lawrence Greenspon sued the federal government on behalf of 11 families in an effort to bring 26 Canadians home from Syrian camps: 14 children, four men and eight women, Polman included.
Greenspon filed a similar motion in 2020 for a five-year-old orphan, who was quickly brought to Canada to live with family members after a Canadian delegation met with Kurdish officials to finalize her release. Another four-year-old girl was brought to Canada from a Syrian camp in 2021, but her Canadian mother was left behind.
This is a developing story.
With files from CTV National News Parliamentary Bureau Reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver
BREAKING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
