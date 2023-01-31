Canada’s Corruption Perceptions Index score remains the same as last year

Canada’s perceived corruption in the public sector has remained the same since last year.

This is according to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International, which ranked Canada tied for 14th out of 180 countries. The country scored 74 out of 100 in 2022 -- with 100 being the least corrupt and 0 being the most.

Each country’s score and ranking are based data from 13 external sources, includng the World Economic Forum and the World Bank, and is meant to illuminate which countries pose security and geopolitical threats to their civilians and the world.

Considered a leading measurement for global public sector corruption, the index provides a “more comprehensive picture of the situation in a particular country than each source taken separately,” explains Transparency International’s website.

The site adds that global peace is deteriorating, and that even countries with higher CPI scores contribute to wider global security threats.

The data is rooted in corruption affiliated with governmental movements that undermine public trust and provoke harder-to-control security threats. It includes factors such as “dirty money from abroad” and destructive geopolitical ambitions, the site says.

Currently, Denmark holds the highest score of low corruption, with a topping the rankings with a score of 90.

Canada’s CPI score is the same as last year, and has fallen three points since 2020.

The process for determining the CPI, Transparency International’s site said, is regularly assessed to make sure it is as accurate and robust as possible.

“More than two-thirds of countries score below 50, while 26 countries have fallen to their lowest scores yet,” Transparency International’s site explained. “Despite concerted efforts and hard-won gains by some, 155 countries have made no significant progress against corruption or have declined since 2012.”