Canada’s Corruption Perceptions Index score remains the same as last year

Edda Mueller, chairwoman of Transparency International Germany e.V. poses for the media with the Corruption Perceptions Index 2018, prior to the presentation of the yearly report at a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The flyer reading: 'Corruption Perceptions Index 2018'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Edda Mueller, chairwoman of Transparency International Germany e.V. poses for the media with the Corruption Perceptions Index 2018, prior to the presentation of the yearly report at a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The flyer reading: 'Corruption Perceptions Index 2018'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Canada's perceived corruption in the public sector has remained the same since last year, according to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, which ranks Canada tied for 14th out of 180 countries. The country scored 74 out of 100 in 2022, with 100 being the least corrupt and 0 being the most.

