Canada Post offices unable to accept some parcels due to 'technical issue'

Canada Post has announced its post offices are facing a "technical issue" preventing them from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada.

"We've identified the issue and are urgently working to restore full post office service for customers," the Crown corporation said on social media Monday evening.

"We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding."

It remains unclear what the source of the technical issue is, how many post offices are affected, when services could be restored and whether the issue could affect holiday delivery schedules.

When asked these questions by CTVNews.ca, the Crown corporation said customers can contact Canada Post's customer service team online or by phone.