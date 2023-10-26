Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shooting

The Canada Border Services Agency has issued an "armed and dangerous" alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 18 people in southern Maine.

The shootings were reported Wednesday night in Lewiston, about 260 kilometres southwest of the New Brunswick border.

A police bulletin identified the suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card, a firearms instructor believed to be in the U.S. Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

As a massive search continued today for Card, residents of southern Maine were told to lock their doors and remain inside.

The CBSA says it is working with Canadian and U.S. law enforcement partners, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and RCMP to "protect Canada's borders against any threat or attempt at illegal entry."

The Canadian border agency said its "Armed and Dangerous - Firearms lookout" alert was sent to all its officers through an internal system, and the agency added that all entry points along the Canada-U.S. border remain open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.