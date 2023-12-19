Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
The government announced last month it would buy at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States in a sole-source deal to phaseout Canada's half-century-old fleet of CP-140 Auroras -- closing the door on Bombardier.
Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Nov. 30 that Boeing's P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which features submarine-hunting technology and anti-ship missiles, meets all the needs of the Air Force. It presents "the only choice" available, he said, given Bombardier's proposed alternative is not slated to roll off the line until the early 2030s.
In a statement, Bombardier said it remains "deeply disappointed" it was not allowed to bid on the contract, but will hold off on a court challenge.
"We are grateful for the strong interest and confidence shown in Bombardier Defense's capabilities by Canadians coast to coast to coast and by politicians. With that in mind, Bombardier takes note of the Canadian government's decision and will focus instead on building a stronger and strategic relationship between the talented women and men of the Canadian aerospace and defence industry and the Canadian Armed forces," the company said Monday night.
The statement closes a chapter on a promotional campaign by Bombardier CEO Eric Martel, who has argued that its aircraft -- currently a prototype -- would offer a cheaper and more high-tech alternative that's made in Canada.
The company joined forces earlier this year with a Canadian subsidiary of U.S.-based General Dynamics Mission Systems on a patrol plane that is a modified version of its Global 6500 business jet with submarine-detection gear. The Global 6500 is in use by several militaries, including in the United States and United Arab Emirates, but not yet for maritime patrol.
The Boeing deal will cost Ottawa more than $10.4 billion in total, with the new airplanes expected to land in 2026 and 2027.
Officials said Boeing has also pledged to provide $5.4-billion worth of business activities and investments in Canada over 10 years, which includes drawing on domestic suppliers and supporting 3,000 jobs.
Blair has said Boeing's Poseidon boasts a "proven capability with a track record of success." All other members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance -- the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand -- as well as Germany and South Korea fly the Boeing P-8, or plan to do so. That fact allows for "interoperability" -- smoother co-ordination on missions and easier parts replacement -- officials and experts say.
On top of seeking out submarines, the planes will be used for search-and-rescue operations and maritime patrols.
Bombardier and Boeing have clashed before. In 2020, the former sold its remaining stake in the A220 jetliner program, marking the end of its failed bid to take on the commercial aircraft duopoly of Airbus and Boeing.
In 2018, a U.S. trade panel ruled that Boeing suffered no harm due to competition from Bombardier, despite the U.S. plane maker's claim that its northern rival sold C Series jets to Delta Air Lines at "absurdly" low prices while enjoying subsidies from the federal and Quebec governments.
The government's recent decision to bypass Bombardier by foregoing an open procurement process stands in contrast to a recent move by the Canadian Commercial Corp. The Crown agency, which is mandated to help domestic companies bid on foreign government contracts, signed a memorandum of understanding last month to support export opportunities for the Bombardier plane.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EVs could make up 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Canada by 2035 under federal plan
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
BREAKING Man dead, 6 in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
Survey shows Canadians hoping to offset rising food costs by reducing waste
With grocery bills expected to continue rising in 2024, Canadians are considering ways to curb their food waste, according to a new report by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Iceland volcano questions answered: How did this happen? Will it affect flights?
Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise. The region had been active for more than two years and thousands of small earthquakes rattled the area in recent weeks.
Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000 people to be mobilized: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military had asked for an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized into the army, but that a final decision had not been taken.
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted CP's 2023 Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Ontario man accused of selling deadly substances online due back in court in January
The case of an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people who later took their own lives is due back in court next month.
-
Home invasion or mercy killing? Court hears final arguments in murder retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali
The prosecutor seeking to convict Toronto mother Cindy Ali in the 2011 death of her disabled teenage daughter said during final arguments Monday that the murder was carried out as an act of mercy to relieve the girl from suffering – a theory the defense said was “plucked from thin air” and based on stereotypes.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning Gatineau hit-and-run
Gatineau police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in his forties in Gatineau.
-
Police looking for vehicle in hit-and-run that injured cyclist in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a driver struck a cyclist and fled the scene in Orléans on Sunday afternoon.
-
No charges laid following pro-Palestine protest at Bayshore Shopping Centre
Ottawa police say no charges were laid after a protest erupted at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa last Friday that was targeting the clothing retailer Zara.
Barrie
-
OPP and Canadian Border Services Agency track Ketamine shipment to Hepworth, Ont.
Canada Border Services Agency seized the Ketamine on its way from the Netherlands.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Man wearing Batman mask robs Barrie store armed with axe: police
Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Barrie convenience store while wearing a Batman mask.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead, 6 in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
Child killed, another hurt in horse drawn buggy crash
OPP say one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton on Monday.
-
Kitchener axe incident now considered 'hate-motivated crime' by police
Police are now calling an incident involving an axe in a Kitchener neighbourhood Saturday a “hate-motivated crime.”
London
-
Child killed, another hurt in horse drawn buggy crash
OPP say one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton on Monday.
-
Snow squall warnings come down, blustery start to Tuesday
According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, Tuesday will start off a chance of ligh flurries with the main accumulation having already come overnight.
-
Fire truck ends up in ditch while responding to barn fire
There were no serious injuries after a North Huron Fire Department fire truck ended up on its side in a ditch near Wingham, Ont. Monday morning.
Windsor
-
Downtown Windsor assault leads to charges for Michigan men
Windsor police have arrested four suspects from Michigan after an assault downtown over the weekend.
-
$250,000 overnight house fire in Windsor
The call came in just after 2 a.m. and people were asked to stay clear of the area. According to photos posted on social media, the aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above.
-
Man arrested for allegedly making threats at Chatham bank
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 31-year-old man after police say he made threats at a local bank.
Montreal
-
Quebec to postpone January school exams, dates to be confirmed
Quebec will postpone ministerial exams scheduled for January, confirmed Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
-
Quebec health minister to provide update on 'out of control' ER situation
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is slated to provide an update on the situation in the province's emergency departments.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
‘Why steal them?’ Dozens of turkeys stolen from New Brunswick grocery store
The owner of a grocery store in Salisbury, N.B. said around 60 frozen turkeys were stolen from a trailer parked behind their store early Sunday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Dozens of Maritime schools are closed Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current lineup of The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman 'meritless' and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
-
Manitoba drivers to see insurance rate cut as regulator chides Crown corporation
Manitoba drivers will pay lower auto insurance premiums next year, under a new ruling by the provincial regulator.
Calgary
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
-
1 dead, another injured in shooting in Forest Lawn
Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
Parks Canada has 'solid vision and direction' to improve travel in the Bow Valley
A new report, based on feedback from residents in Banff and the Bow Valley is expected to help shape the way Parks Canada can help develop access to the region in the years ahead.
Edmonton
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
-
Agreement reached to clear 8 'high-risk' encampments
An agreement has been reached regarding a plan to deal with multiple homeless encampments in Edmonton.
-
EVs could make up 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Canada by 2035 under federal plan
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
Vancouver
-
Police called to Delta home to investigate woman's death
Police in Delta are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious circumstance involving a deceased woman."
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the parliamentary secretary for the minister of national defence announced Tuesday.
-
Charges laid, drugs and guns seized in alleged cross-Canada trafficking operation based in B.C.
One man allegedly involved in a cross-Canada drug trafficking operation based in B.C is facing 10 drugs and weapons charges, according to authorities.
Politics
-
EVs could make up 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Canada by 2035 under federal plan
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
-
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted CP's 2023 Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta's initial decisions to remove 2 videos of Israel-Hamas war is reversed by Oversight Board
A quasi-independent review board is recommending that Facebook parent company Meta overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts "informing the world about human suffering on both sides" of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
Entertainment
-
Marvel kicked out Jonathan Majors after his conviction. It's thrown years of plans into disarray
Marvel had more riding on Jonathan Majors than perhaps any other actor. Now it's parting ways with him, and throwing years of plans for its cinematic universe in disarray.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
-
Hidden layer discovered in famous Rembrandt painting solves decades-old mystery
When conservators used X-rays to peer below the varnish and paint of “The Night Watch,” they discovered something unexpected under its surface: a layer that was full of lead.
Business
-
Inflation holds at 3.1% in November as progress in tamping down price growth stalls
Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
-
Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November
A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, relatively flat from the previous month but an 8.4 per cent increase year-over-year.
Lifestyle
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Sports
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
Autos
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
Ottawa set to outline plan to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada.
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.