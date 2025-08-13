ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

What passengers need to know about a potential Air Canada flight attendants strike

By Christl Dabu

Updated

Published

President of Travel Secure Inc. Marty Firestone provides information that Air Canada passengers need to know as flight attendants serve a strike notice.


















Politics
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.