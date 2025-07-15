ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘We’re going to continue to fight:’ B.C. ostrich farm to fight case to cull its herd in Federal Court of Appeal

By Judy Trinh and Stephanie Ha

Updated

Published

A sign calling for the protection of ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms is displayed in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria Day long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull about 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens


















