Canada

‘We need talent’: Universities Canada warns student cap costing gifted candidates

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

People walk through McGill University's campus in Montreal on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)


















