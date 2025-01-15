ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

What we learned from Canada’s first UFO report in decades

By Daniel Otis

Published

Canada's first official UFO report in decades urges further scientific study and the creation of a dedicated federal research body (Vladyslav Danilin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)




















