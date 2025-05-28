Canada

Two men convicted after migrants froze to death on Canada-U.S. border face sentencing

By The Canadian Press

Published

A view of the landscape outside the hamlet of St. Vincent, Minn., looking north towards the Canada-U.S. border, is shown on on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, not far from where RCMP officers recovered the bodies of four Indian nationals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James McCarten


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.