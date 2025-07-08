Canada

‘They punish people for nothing’: Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE pleads for help to bring her home

By Heather Wright

Published

ICE has detained at least 50 Canadians so far since the Trump administration imposed an immigration crackdown. Heather Wright reports.


















