Canada

Tariff uncertainty foils ‘slam dunk rebound year’ for national home sales: CREA

By The Canadian Press

Published

The number of homes that changed hands across the country in March was down 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago, as the Canadian Real Estate Association downgraded its forecast for home sales activity in 2025. A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White


















