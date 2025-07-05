ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Quebec bar suspends law licence of alleged Mafia leader Leonardo Rizzuto

By The Canadian Press

Published

Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.