ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Ottawa, B.C. provide $77M to bring high-speed internet to nearly 7,000 households

By The Canadian Press

Published

A router and internet switch is seen in Portland, Ore., Thursday, June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.