ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Newfoundland man describes escape from fire that turned town into a ‘black hole’

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Published

A wildfire state of emergency still in place in Adam's Cove, but residents are expected to return soon as the weather improves. Kamil Karamali reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.