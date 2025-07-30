ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Migrant worker calls proposed spike in housing cost payroll deduction ‘wickedness’

By The Canadian Press

Published

Migrant workers pick strawberries at a farm in Pont Rouge Que., on Aug. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.