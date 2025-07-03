ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Massive fin sighting sparks shark fears at Nova Scotia beach

By Paul Hollingsworth

Updated

Published

Shark sightings are rare, but beachgoers are still encouraged to be shark smart.


















