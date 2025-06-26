ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Lengthy visa delays preventing dozens of Palestinian students from studying in Canada, group says

By Heather Wright

Published

Tawfiq Abed is a 19-year-old from Gaza City who has been offered a full engineering scholarship to the University of Alberta.


















