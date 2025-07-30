ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Indian fare always a favourite at Royal St. John’s Regatta

By Garrett Barry

Published

Volunteers with the Hindu Temple in St. John’s have been organizing a take out food stand at the regatta for more than 50 years — first beginning in the 1980s.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.