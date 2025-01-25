ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Immediately stop using’: Health Canada warns against use of infant self-feeding devices

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Health Canada warns against use of infant self-feeding devices available on AliExpress.ca (Health Canada).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.