ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

How Canadians can prepare for the possibility of a wildfire

By Owen Guo

Updated

Published

Paul Boissonneault from the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs discusses how to stay safe during the 2025 wildfire season.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.