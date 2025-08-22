ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Hang onto a piece of paper for more than 20 years?’: Red tape hiccup keeps N.B. family restaurant closed

By Sarah Plowman

Published

A New Brunswick restaurant can't open its doors without documentation of a septic system installed decades ago.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.