ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada faces dual enemies on its northern frontier: W5 embeds with the Canadian military in the Arctic

By Jon Woodward

Published

W5’s Jon Woodward reports from Canada’s Arctic with Operation Nanook.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.