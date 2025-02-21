ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Advocates urge Canada to suspend refugee pact with U.S. over fears of persecution

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association logo, in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.