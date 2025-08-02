ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

A pitch to build Canada’s first dark sky corridor along the Fundy Coast

By Sarah Plowman

Published

A group of New Brunswickers are pitching a plan to create a dark sky corridor along the Fundy Coast in a bid to preserve the night sky for stargazers.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.