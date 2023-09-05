Any Canadians at Burning Man 2023? We want to hear from you

Thousands of people venture annually for a weeklong, off-grid festival in Nevada. But none predicted this year's events.

Muddy roads from heavy rainfall left nearly 80,000 partygoers, artists, musicians and activists stranded for days at the counterculture festival after more than 1.3 centimetres of rain fell on Friday.

Due to the flooding, people were urged to conserve their food and water.

By Monday, the mud had dried up enough to allow festivalgoers the chance to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.

Burning Man organizers said traffic flow out of the main road began around 2 p.m. local time and about 64,000 people remained at the festival site by the afternoon.

At least one fatality has been reported, but organizers said the death of a man in his 40s wasn't weather-related.

Disruptions are part of the event's recent history: Dust storms forced organizers to close entrances to the festival temporarily in 2018 and the event was cancelled twice during the pandemic.

The event began Aug. 27 and had been scheduled to end Monday.

With files from The Associated Press.