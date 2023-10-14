Canada

    • Air Canada halts flights to Israel until end of October amid war

    MONTREAL -

    Air Canada says it's cancelling all direct flights to and from Tel Aviv through the end of the month.

    The suspension, which extends one in place since Oct. 8, comes after Hamas's attack on Israel last weekend that sparked retaliatory airstrikes and fears the fighting could escalate into a regional war.

    Canada's largest airline says it's monitoring the conflict and will resume its routes from Toronto and Montreal when the situation stabilizes.

    A slew of carriers including the biggest U.S. airlines, British Airways, Air France and Lufthansa have also suspended flights to Israel.

    Air Canada says passengers whose trips through Oct. 31 were cancelled can opt for a refund or rebooking.

    The carrier typically flies to Tel Aviv from Toronto daily, and from Montreal three times per week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

