Aid groups urge Canada to loosen Taliban sanctions amid multiple Afghanistan crises

People clean a car that was damaged by an explosion, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) People clean a car that was damaged by an explosion, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social