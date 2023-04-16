Acclaimed author, Order of Canada recipient Joan Clark dead at 88

HALIFAX -

Joan Clark, acclaimed Canadian author and Order of Canada recipient, has died. She was 88.

Clark wrote more than 15 books for adults and children, including An Audience of Chairs, Latitudes of Melt and The Dream Carvers.

Born in 1934 in Liverpool, N.S., Clark spent much of her life in New Brunswick and Alberta before later settling in St. John's, N.L.

She received multiple awards and recognition for her writing and was named to the Order of Canada in 2010.

Publisher Penguin Random House Canada says Clark was a central figure on Canada's literary scene who will be missed by all who shared in her joy of discovery.

WritersNL, formerly the Writers' Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador, says the group is saddened to learn of the passing of Clark, who was a lifetime member.

It says the group will "forever treasure her creativity, spark and contributions to literary landscapes" both in the province and across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.