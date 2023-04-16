Acclaimed author, Order of Canada recipient Joan Clark dead at 88
Joan Clark, acclaimed Canadian author and Order of Canada recipient, has died. She was 88.
Clark wrote more than 15 books for adults and children, including An Audience of Chairs, Latitudes of Melt and The Dream Carvers.
Born in 1934 in Liverpool, N.S., Clark spent much of her life in New Brunswick and Alberta before later settling in St. John's, N.L.
She received multiple awards and recognition for her writing and was named to the Order of Canada in 2010.
Publisher Penguin Random House Canada says Clark was a central figure on Canada's literary scene who will be missed by all who shared in her joy of discovery.
WritersNL, formerly the Writers' Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador, says the group is saddened to learn of the passing of Clark, who was a lifetime member.
It says the group will "forever treasure her creativity, spark and contributions to literary landscapes" both in the province and across the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.
Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager's birthday party.
Violence in Sudan leaves 61 dead, more than 670 wounded in two days
The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signalling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
Royal LePage changes year-end forecast following boost in housing market activity
Royal LePage is forecasting that the average price of a home in Canada will increase 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same quarter in 2022. This revised forecast anticipates an earlier-than-expected boost in activity in major housing markets across Canada.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
Hamilton hit with special air quality statement due to 'high levels of air pollution'
A special air quality statement is in effect for Hamilton on Sunday due to the city’s current high levels of air pollution.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
PSAC provides update on contract talks and flood watch on Ottawa River: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Barrie's Ukrainian community reflects on war during Orthodox Easter
Dozens of Ukrainians in Barrie joined millions across the globe on Sunday in celebrating Eastern Orthodox Easter.
-
Barrie police launch firearms investigation on Edgehill Drive
Little information is known, but Barrie police say there is no known risk to the public.
Gateway Ontario sites closed due to system-wide malfunction
It’s an unlucky day for Ontario gamblers as a system-wide malfunction has shut down Gateway casinos across the province.
Kitchener man dies after shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say a 38-year-old man has died following a shooting on Saturday.
-
Police searching for possible armed suspect in Cambridge
Regional police are warning the public about a possible armed suspect at large in Cambridge.
Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday
For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with SUV
A crash in west London sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital, Sunday.
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship gold
Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick in leading the U.S. to a 6-3 gold-medal victory over Canada at the world women's hockey championship on Sunday.
St. Clair College launching Greenhouse Technician program as Canadian farmer shortage looms
As farmers express concern over a shortage of workers and operators, St. Clair College is launching a new program aimed at filling the labour gap in the agricultural sector.
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
Ukrainians who fled war celebrate Orthodox Easter in Montreal
Over 500 people arrived for Easter blessings Sunday morning at St. Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. "I was really, really surprised," said Father Volodymyr Kouchnir.
Spring flooding risk: Montreal moves into ‘alert mode’ as water levels rise
The Montreal Island agglomeration has moved into ‘alert mode’ for flooding due to the spring thaw. On Sunday, water levels crossed the minor flooding threshold at the Carillon Generating Station on the Ottawa River, the City of Montreal said in a release, adding water levels are expected to rise over the next 48 hours.
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Vet students scramble to make up time after four-week UPEI strike
The strike may be over, but students at the University of Prince Edward Island are still feeling the impact of 26 lost days. Some veterinary students say the extended strike interfered with important material they need to know to complete their licensing exams.
Universite de Moncton to review name change to remove ties to British officer
Canada's largest French-language university outside of Quebec has launched a process to review the school's connection to a British military figure involved in the deportation of Acadians.
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
-
'A great opportunity': Downtown bars preparing for Jets whiteout party boost
With thousands of people set to come downtown to take part in Winnipeg Jets whiteout celebrations, restaurants and bars are looking to score some extra business.
EA strike on hold in Seine River School Division: Union
Educational Assistants in the Seine River School Division (SRSD) will not go on strike Monday.
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
-
NDP pledges more officers teamed with support workers if it wins Alberta election
Alberta's Opposition NDP says it will fight crime by hiring police and support workers, as well as keep the RCMP, if it wins next month's provincial election.
Goodwill launches new shopping experience
A new shopping experience launched in Calgary yesterday, offering bargains, unique finds and a race against the clock.
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
Regimental funeral for Strathcona County RCMP officer to be held on Thursday
The Alberta RCMP officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 20.
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorial
Nearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark
It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.
How views of Pierre Trudeau led RCMP to provide first close security for an ex-PM
With threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spiking in recent years, newly released historical records reveal the security concerns the RCMP had when his father was getting ready to leave office.
-
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Ukraine PM hoping for 'concrete answers' from NATO on membership next steps soon
The prime minister of Ukraine says he would like to see specifics from NATO about the next steps in his country's membership bid before the heads of state and government for member countries gather for a summit in July.
-
Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low
A man in Chile is infected with a bird flu that has concerning mutations, but the threat to people from the virus remains low, U.S. health officials said Friday.
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
FAA gives OK for SpaceX's Starship test flight from Texas
SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight.
-
Archeologists in Italy unearth ancient dolphin statuette
Excavations in southern Italy have unearthed terracotta bull heads and a figurine of the Greek god Eros riding a dolphin, shining new light on the religious life and rituals of an ancient city, culture ministry officials said Saturday.
Even when women make as much as their husbands, they still do more at home
Few women will be surprised to learn that even when wives earn about the same as their husbands or more, a new Pew Research Center study finds that they still spend more time on housework and child care, while their husbands spend more time on paid work and leisure.
Netflix keeps 'Love Is Blind' fans waiting for live reunion
Love isn't patient, love isn't kind -- at least if you ask the fans of Netflix's 'Love Is Blind.' Viewers had to wait more than an hour to watch the Season 4 reunion special set to stream live Sunday -- Netflix's second-ever live event on its own platform.
-
Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How 'the weirdo factor' rocked '76
Jimmy Carter already had drawn months of media scrutiny as a devout Southern Baptist running for president. Then the 1976 Democratic nominee brought up sex and sin as he explained his religious faith to Playboy magazine.
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies
Without citing a reason, the Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday.
-
Cleanup begins after freight train derailment, fire in Maine
Canadian Pacific Railway is leading cleanup and track repairs following a freight train derailment and fire in Maine, officials Sunday.
Trump reports little income from Truth Social, US$1M from NFTs
Former U.S. president Donald Trump says he's not making much money from his social media network but estimates it is worth between US$5 million and US$25 million, according to his personal financial disclosure form filed Friday.
How long you can use your vintage Tupperware and other plastic food storage products
Since Tupperware, the iconic kitchen brand that's been a household name for decades, signalled recently that it might be going out of business, you might be wondering how long your stash of its food storage containers is safe to use — especially if it's vintage.
-
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
-
Edmonton Oilers hope last year's long playoff run greases their wheels in 2023
After their longest playoff run in 16 years in 2022, the Edmonton Oilers have the weapons to go further this year.
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.