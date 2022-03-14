In the heart of downtown New Westminster, B.C., is a place called PotteryWorks. For more than 20 years, it has been a studio and gallery space filled with bright, beautiful art.

Hanging on numerous walls are paintings that use bold brush strokes to reveal wooden landscapes, dreamy sunsets, and realistic cityscapes.

Crammed onto nearby shelves, there are bowls, plates and cups, made of clay and decorated in a kaleidoscope of colours.

Some of the pottery was made by Sherri Lynn Seitz. She is an award-winning artist who also lives with a developmental disability.

"I love pottery, but I also love to take pictures with my camera and I go different places," said Seitz.

Seitz's creative photographs have been displayed in different buildings in and around the city. She says creating art makes her feel more confident in a world where she sometimes feels ignored.

"I guess it makes me feel more comfortable," she said. "When I am working on my art it takes my mind off things."

Image - Sheri Lynn Seitz at PotterWorks in New Westminster, B.C., on Monday, March 22, 2022. (CTV News / Melanie Nagy)

Dozens of artists use the studio as a home base, some spending up to eight hours a day creating original art pieces.

"PotteryWorks is a social enterprise and our mission is to support creative people with disabilities," said Deidre Blackmore, who not only founded the studio but is a professional potter.

Some of the artists are blind and have mobility issues, while others are non-verbal or have difficulties with social communication.

Blackmore says no matter the obstacles they face, they are all overcoming disability through art.

"Our whole reason for being is to teach and support, as well as give a platform to the artists to raise them up, while helping the community understand their numerous abilities."

The power of art to educated and break down stereotypes is one of PotteryWorks’ founding principles.

"Art is such a powerful form of expression," said Blackmore. "To see what you are actually capable of, when perhaps coming from a situation of being told you are not really capable of much, is empowering."

Image - PotteryWorks founder and artist Deidre Blackmore works in the studio in New Westminster, B.C., on Monday, March 22, 2022. (CTV News / Melanie Nagy)

Along with Blackmore, there's a team of working B.C artists who help out in the studio and provide instruction to PotteryWorks' painters, potters and photographers looking to improve their skills.

They also help show and sell their work, with some of the larger paintings fetching up to $800 dollars.

"You know there is validation and a boost to your self-esteem when your work sells," said Blackmore. "I want that for these artists because we're dealing with some broken self-esteem here."

Sitting at a table with several self-made platters in front of him is Dan Tell. He has a passion for pottery, as well as a natural ability to paint landscapes, fruits and flowers.

Tell has been at PotteryWorks for 18 years, and recently had a public showing where he displayed 11 paintings.

At another table, carefully decorating ceramic candle holders, is Tom Mackie. While working he appears lost in intense concentration, but when asked if his work is for sale, he offers a great big smile and enthusiastic nod.

Image - Tom Mackie paints at the PotteryWorks studio in New Westminster, B.C., on Monday, March 22, 2022. (CTV News / Melanie Nagy)

Then there is James Lash, who is described as being "a man of few words but multiple talents." On large canvasses, he paints stunning scenes from B.C's wilderness, capturing the province's beauty with his unique sense of form and colour.

"Our artists come from many different backgrounds. Some have lived in group homes most of their adult lives, others with their families or semi-independently. So there is a wide variety of abilities and we celebrate that," said Blackmore.

Along with the all the talent, there's also a real sense of pride in the studio.

"We want everyone to see the great things are our artists are capable of."

Because in addition to the art, PotteryWorks is meant to not only remind the artists, but their community, that there is indeed ability in disability.