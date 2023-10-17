6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
Melanie Joly started her remarks by offering her condolences to the family of Tiferet Lapidot, who the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has described as an Israeli woman with Canadian family.
While technically not a Canadian citizen, because her parents are Canadians and she would have been eligible for Canadian citizenship if they’d filed the requisite paperwork, Joly's office said the federal government is counting Lapidot's death as a Canadian death.
Lapidot's body was reportedly identified on Tuesday. It is believed she was taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at the Nova music festival in Israel on Oct. 7.
"I met with her father in Tel Aviv and with her uncle. They told me how much he was a brilliant, beautiful young woman, and my heart and my thoughts are with her loved ones," Joly said.
The other Canadians confirmed dead are: 21-year-old Netta Epstein, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi, 33-year-old Alexandre Look and 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaploun.
This is a breaking news update. Check back for more information.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
BREAKING Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
Israel's evacuation order for Gaza could breach international law: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation falls to 3.8% in September, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.
Champagne says he wishes grocers were more 'forthcoming' on plans to stabilize prices
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he wishes Canadian grocers would be more forthcoming with the public about their plans to stabilize prices.
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
'Terrorism in its darkest form': Doug Ford speaks on motion to condemn Hamas attacks
Ontario Premier Doug Ford gave an impassioned speech at Queen’s Park Tuesday while calling on the legislature to condemn attacks by Hamas against Israel.
-
Convicted of killing her child over 10 years ago, Ontario woman seeks to clear name in 2nd trial
It’s been over two years since Cindy Ali appealed her conviction of first-degree murder in connection with the death of her 16-year-old disabled daughter. In a second trial starting this week, she will have one more chance to clear her name.
-
City trying to prepare for increased demand at already packed Toronto shelters as winter approaches
Emergency shelters in Toronto continue to operate at capacity and the head of city’s shelter system says he is concerned about the “escalating” crisis as officials try to prepare for increased demand during the winter season.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa Community Housing announces new affordable housing in Centretown
At a time when the need for more housing in Ottawa is at its highest, a groundbreaking ceremony took place Monday to build more affordable housing in Centretown.
-
Halloween expenses creep into celebrations as costs rise
Halloween, a holiday celebrated with great joy by many, is becoming a source of concern for some as the price of costumes and candy continues to climb, mirroring the overall increase in living and food costs.
Barrie
-
Port Carling bedroom fire started in child's closet, displacing 7
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
-
Man's two-week-long crime spree ends in more than a dozen charges
One man faces dozens of charges after a crime spree across Midland.
-
Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
Kitchener
-
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
The City of Kitchener has extended A Better Tent City’s land use agreement to May 2025.
-
Kitchener council looks to allow fourplexes on residential lots
Kitchener city council is pursuing a bylaw that would allow fourplexes on residential land.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 25
The seventh week of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial got underway on Monday with the accused resuming his testimony and telling the court how he debated targeting Muslims in Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family in London. Here’s what you missed.
-
London, Ont. police seize drugs and ammunition
A London man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from London police officers Sunday evening.
-
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
Windsor
-
Windsor council approves 92-unit development, defers 12-storey high-rise proposal
One of two east Windsor development proposals before city council were approved after lengthy discussion Monday evening, with neighbouring residents pushing back against the proposals in each case.
-
Bad Friends Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee coming to Windsor
A popular podcast is coming to life at Caesars Windsor this spring.
-
911 call about man with a gun determined to be false: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are warning the public not to make fake 911 calls after an alleged incident of a man with a gun.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front members vote in favour of strike action
The members of unions associated with Quebec's Common Front have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
-
Large aircraft will not be allowed to land at Saint-Hubert Airport
Aircraft carrying more than 230 passengers will not be allowed to land at Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport in order to 'generate less noise.'
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick throne speech today under cloud of election speculation
The New Brunswick legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session at 11 a.m. amid uncertainty about whether the premier will call an early election.
-
Ottawa, two Atlantic premiers agree to 'modified' Atlantic Loop project
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick scaled back plans for the Atlantic Loop electricity grid Monday to expanding just one existing connection between their two provinces.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Designate Wab Kinew facing 'rich challenge' forming his inner circle: political scientist
The province will soon find out who is in Premier Designate Wab Kinew's inner circle when he and his team are sworn in on Wednesday.
-
Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
-
Judge dismisses Manitoba man's challenge of provincial homegrown cannabis ban
A Manitoba man's constitutional challenge of the province's ban on homegrown cannabis has been dismissed, but he says his legal battle is far from over.
Calgary
-
Gas prices keep inflation high, Alberta expert says
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September as prices year-over-year rose more slowly across the economy.
-
Lethbridge, Alta., football team, suspended for alleged sexual assault, allowed to practice
The Lethbridge School Division says its high school football team at the centre of a sexual assault case will be allowed to participate in team activities, including practices, but has not been cleared to play.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
-
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
-
Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS
Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals.
Vancouver
-
B.C. produce prices could rise despite falling inflation
The Canadian inflation rate for September slowed but the prices of some grocery items could rise further due to outside factors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
-
City of PoCo accepting donations for supplies after suspected school arson
The City of Port Coquitlam is accepting donations of cash and school supplies to help students and teachers impacted by a fire that destroyed an elementary school on the city's south side over the weekend.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
-
Families, non-essential embassy staff at Canadian missions in Israel leave: Global Affairs
Family members and some non-essential embassy staff from Canada's missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah have left the region, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced late Monday.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Sci-Tech
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Entertainment
-
Upcoming 'Sesame Street' season stars Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, ASL and an octopus chef
The upcoming season of "Sesame Street" features an octopus as a chef, an exploration of American Sign Language and Quinta Brunson giving Cookie Monster a little bit of attitude.
-
Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Worthy,' while she says they are in a 'beautiful' place
Will Smith has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir.
-
Miniature 'Star Wars' X-wing gets over US$3 million at auction of Hollywood model-maker's collection
A miniature X-wing Starfighter used in a 'Star Wars' film sold for over US$3 million during an auction over the weekend of items both collected and created by longtime Hollywood model-maker Greg Jein.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation falls to 3.8% in September, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.
-
Champagne says he wishes grocers were more 'forthcoming' on plans to stabilize prices
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he wishes Canadian grocers would be more forthcoming with the public about their plans to stabilize prices.
-
Wave of billion-dollar oilpatch deals a sign of bullish Canadian energy sector
A wave of high-profile mergers and acquisitions in the Canadian oilpatch is a sign of an industry that is flush with cash and increasingly confident in the short- and medium-term outlook for fossil fuels, experts say.
Lifestyle
-
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'You shouldn't lose hope, but this is pretty crazy': N.B. woman reunites with cat missing for 5 years
Morgan Daye first lost her cat Peter in 2018 when living in Milledgeville, with the feline finally being found five years later on Saint John’s west side.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Sports
-
Raptors file motion to dismiss Knicks' lawsuit or move to arbitration
The Toronto Raptors have asked for the New York Knicks lawsuit against them to be dismissed.
-
Soccer match between Belgium and Sweden suspended after gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels
Thousands of soccer fans were kept inside Belgium's national stadium for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a game between host Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime following a gunman fatally shooting two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins first-round match at Jiangxi Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez continues her winning ways on the WTA Tour in Asia.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.