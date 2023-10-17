6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly

A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.

Melanie Joly started her remarks by offering her condolences to the family of Tiferet Lapidot, who the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has described as an Israeli woman with Canadian family.

While technically not a Canadian citizen, because her parents are Canadians and she would have been eligible for Canadian citizenship if they’d filed the requisite paperwork, Joly's office said the federal government is counting Lapidot's death as a Canadian death.

Lapidot's body was reportedly identified on Tuesday. It is believed she was taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at the Nova music festival in Israel on Oct. 7.

"I met with her father in Tel Aviv and with her uncle. They told me how much he was a brilliant, beautiful young woman, and my heart and my thoughts are with her loved ones," Joly said.

The other Canadians confirmed dead are: 21-year-old Netta Epstein, 22-year-old Shir Georgy, 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi, 33-year-old Alexandre Look and 33-year-old Adi Vital-Kaploun.

