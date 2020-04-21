TORONTO -- Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed an additional four victims of the weekend killing spree, bringing the total death toll to 22.

Investigators continue to gather evidence at 16 locations across the province, including in the communities of Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie/Milford and Enfield.

“The investigative team is focused on learning more about this very tragic situation, including accurate victim information and whether others may have aided the suspect,” the RCMP said in an email update Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news alert. More to come.

As Nova Scotia grapples with the aftermath of one of Canada’s worst mass killings, some are left with unconfirmed suspicions that their family members are among the victims.

Officials say it could take months to unravel the lone suspect’s violent path across the province as they probe 16 different crime scenes, including five structure fires where RCMP believe more fatalities may be found.

The stark warning has left those with missing family members desperate for answers.

“If that is my parents in the house… that’s all I want to know,” Justin Zahl said during an interview with CTV’s Your Morning Tuesday.

“Just confirm my suspicions.”

It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that Zahl learned his parent’s house was one of the crime scenes involved in the investigation after it was burned to the ground. He believes his parents, John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas, were inside.

Zahl, who last heard from his mother around 6 p.m. Saturday night, says he is left searching for dental records to hand over to RCMP as he awaits news.

“It may take a week or so until they figure out the identities of who was in the house,” Zahl told CTV Atlantic. “I want to put my faith in the system, but right now it’s really hard to.”

During a press conference Monday, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki would not confirm how many people are considered missing.

Police said they searched for the suspect for about 12 hours from late Saturday night into Sunday morning, as he travelled more than 150 kilometres along rural roads and highways, killing at least 18 victims and torching properties and police vehicles.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed Sunday after police intercepted him near a gas station.

CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday that, despite the RCMP’s resources and expertise, the breadth of this investigation is unlike anything they’ve encountered.

“They still don’t know how many bodies are actually in those fire scenes, which is horrendous. Others where there are numerous gunshots, vehicles burned… they’re into cadaver dogs, forensic officers on their hands and knees looking for evidence,” Lewis explained.

“It’s a mind-boggling process.”

RCMP provided scarce details about the investigation Monday. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair urged Canadians to be patient and wait for accurate information to be released from authorities, noting that the victim’s families deserve answers.

Though Lewis notes Canadians may never know why such a vicious attack took place, he says a large part of the investigation will focus on piecing together what might have triggered the attacks.

“There certainly is some indication that there were some triggers along the way,” he said.

“[Police will] investigate his entire background, his relationships to all the various victims… where did the guns come from… his whole psychological, personal profile, internet use and notes he may have kept to try to understand why this person did what he did.”​

During a media briefing Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tragedy reinforces the need for gun control legislation.

“We're now looking for right way and right moment to bring it forward,” Trudeau said without making a specific promise on the timeline of the legislation.

Trudeau's Liberals campaigned on a promise to ban assault rifles, which they said in their platform are "designed to inflict mass casualties and have no place in Canada." The plan would include a buyback program for all military-style assault rifles purchased legally in Canada.

Police have not said what kind of weapon Wortman used or whether it was legally obtained.​

- With a file from Rachel Aiello