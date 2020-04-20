TORONTO -- A 23-year veteran of the RCMP, a 'passionate' local teacher, a nurse, and a retired firefighter are among the victims of a violent rampage in Nova Scotia.

Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary, is being remembered by students and colleagues as “a shining love” to her family and friends.

Her sister, Jenny Kierstead, told CTV News that she is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community that clearly loved her sister.

“Lisa was an incredible educator and the best mom possible and I think that the influx of messages that we have received is really a testament to the impact that she had on people’s lives and for that I’m grateful,” said Kierstead, who also posted a statement to Facebook on Sunday expressing the family’s heartbreak.

"Our condolences go out to the other family members who are affected by this tragedy. Thank you for your support, it’s a hard day,” she wrote.

McCully’s death was confirmed by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union Sunday.

“NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” the statement said.

In a statement released Monday, the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) confirmed the identities of two other victims, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, both of whom worked for the health care organization.

O’Brien, a wife, mother and grandmother, worked as a licensed practical nurse with VON for nearly 17 years, according to the organization.

Beaton, a continuing care assistant with VON, was a young wife and mother. Her husband, Nick Beaton, said recently she cried everyday worried she would bring COVID-19 home to her son and was vocal about providing more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline workers like herself.

“We have been in touch with their families and are offering our sincere condolences and support during this difficult time,” read a statement from VON president Jo-Anne Poirier.

“All of our frontline care providers are heroes. Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON. We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families.”

O’Brien’s daughter Darcy Dobson said her mother sent her last text message to a family group chat her family at 9:59 a.m. Sunday, “by 10:15 she was gone,” Dobson wrote on Facebook.

“This will be hard but it will not be Heather O’Brien’s defining moment! I want everyone to remember how kind she was. How much she loved being a nurse. The way her eyes sparkled when she talked to her grandchildren and the way she just LOVED Christmas,” wrote Dobson.

“Let those things define her. Not the horrible way she died."

O’Brien’s family called her the “matriarch” and “glue” of the family, in a statement provided to CTV News. She was “spiritual,” “stubborn” and “sarcastically hilarious.” She married in 1985 and had eight children, who were raised in “a big home surrounded by love.”

“We are falling apart without her,” the statement said. “Her children and grandchildren were the lights of her life and every one of them is missing a piece of their heart.”

O’Brian, who was 55, lost her own mother at the same age in a house fire, the family said.

“Instead of falling apart, our mother in her early 30s, took a deep breath and tried to fill the shoes of her mother before her,” they said. “She also was a mother to many other kids as we were growing up. She never turned anyone away. She didn’t care who you were, where you had been or what you had done.”

Jolene Oliver, her husband Aaron (Friar) Tuck and daughter Emily Tuck were also among the victims, found in their family home.

Oliver’s sister, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, told CTV News Monday that the family were neighbours of the shooter. She says although they had disagreements in the past her sister mentioned nothing that would have prompted such a vicious attack.

Speaking to CTV News via Skype from her home in Alberta, Oliver-McCurdie described her sister as a people lover who enjoyed poetry and life. She said her husband was amazing at fixing cars and making things out of leather.

Emily Tuck, 17, was a “natural” fiddler who had been using music to help her family through isolation during COVID-19.

Oliver-McCurdie has started a GoFundMe page dedicated to figuring out the logistics of giving her sister and family a burial. She says her family was already struggling financially due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.​

Sean McLeod was a corrections officer at Springhill Institution, a federal prison in Springhill, N.S.

He was found in his home in West Wentworth, N.S., roughly 50 kilometres north of Portapique, with Alanna Jenkins, a corrections officer at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S.

His daughter, Taylor Andrews, lamented the loss on Facebook Monday.

“I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that I’ll never be able to call my Dad to ask him some silly question about being a grown up, or see the way my baby’s face would light up and squeal ‘Nana’ when she walked through the door,” she wrote of the pair. “There’s just not enough words to even begin to give these two the recognition they deserve for the amazing people they were.”

Greg Blair and Jamie Blair, a married couple, were also killed in the attack.

In a memorial posted to Facebook, family member Jessica MacBurnie described the couple as "beautiful souls," noting that she has "no words for the heartbreak my family and many others are going through."

Tom Bagley, a retired firefighter, was killed in the shooting spree, CTV News learned Monday.

In Facebook posts, Bagley’s daughter and nephew described him as a “beautiful soul” who was known for his “kindness, caring and incredible story telling.” His daughter, Charlene Bagley, wrote that he died trying to help others.

“[I]f you knew him, you knew that was just who he was all the time. I know he meant something to so many people,” she wrote.

“Tom was an awesome individual that could always bring a smile and a laugh any place and in any situation,” Jeff Flanagan wrote about his uncle on Facebook. “He was a retired Firefighter and was always eager to help anyone he could.”

Cancer survivor and denturist Gina Goulet also died in the rampage. In an interview with CTV News Channel, Diane Muise said her friend had an “all or nothing” spirit.

“She was absolutely full of life and energy. There was no such thing as doing things a little bit,” said Muise. “She went from loving to fish to getting dressed up and doing her salsa dancing.”

Muise said she’ll miss Goulet’s laugh the most.

“We just had so much fun, whether it was walking through Costco playing Marco Polo, or driving her Corvette—we were Thelma and Louise. She was just so full of life.”

Goulet had survived brain cancer once and was on her way to fully recovering from a second diagnosis, which Muise said her friend was taking in stride. Her attitude was: “I’ve got to beat it and move on. I have so many things to do,” said Muise.

Goulet was a denturist who had her own business, which she operated out of her home in Shubenacadie, N.S. Her friend recalled several times that Goulet visited a woman in her 90s at a hospital to help fit dentures.

“She loved to make people smile — literally make their smiles,” she said. “She just had a big heart.”

In Facebook posts commemorating the woman, friends said Goulet always exhibited “fierce independence” and had a “gutsy spirit” and “warm smile.”

“Our hearts go out to the family, especially her daughter,” wrote Lindy Weilgart on Facebook.

Goulet's only child, Amelia Butler, shared a photo of her and her mother on Facebook, writing “My angel,” with a broken heart emoji.

The two were "super close," said Muise.

“She was so proud of the wonderful young lady she’s grown into,” she told CTV News Channel.

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson also died Sunday morning while responding to the active shooter incident.

Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the police force, left two children and a husband at home, according to a statement from Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer Lee Bergerman.

“Heidi answered the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served,” Bergerman said in the statement.

Those who knew the officer said she was a loving wife who "lived for her family" and worked tirelessly for her community.

"She had a smile that would light up a room. I was thinking last night if I've ever seen her not smiling, and I don't think I ever have," RCMP Sgt. Joe Taplin​ told CTV's Your Morning Monday.

"Heidi was all about her family. That was all she ever talked about when she would come to work... I can't even start to put it into words, what [her family] is going through. It just hurts to much."

Stevenson was well known in the RCMP's small N.S. division, according to Taplin who noted "we have all crossed paths in some way."

"She probably saved a lot more lives than we'll ever know doing what she had to do to prevent this individual from causing more harm," he said. "She's probably one of the most wonderful, caring persons that you'd ever come across."

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki described Stevenson as someone with a "great love of life" who was dedicated to her role as an officer. She was also a media spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s RCMP, where she participated in radio and television interviews for several stories pertaining to police activity in the area.

“Anybody that knows her said she had just a great love of life and she was a hard worker and very dedicated to her chosen career,” Lucki said.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident, which involves several crime scenes spread across the province. In a statement Sunday, Premier Stephen McNeil described the massacre as "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history."