TORONTO -- Questions about a motive remain as RCMP piece together evidence from a deadly rampage in Nova Scotia over the weekend, which left at least 19 people plus the suspect dead.

Investigators are now tasked with unravelling the suspect’s violent path across the province, warning Monday that the death toll may rise as the investigation continues.

The prolonged attack, which left crime scenes scattered across the province, appears to be "at least in part, very random in nature," RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said during a news conference Sunday evening.

According to RCMP, at one point during the incident the suspect was driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform -- though he was not an RCMP officer. The 51-year-old suspect is believed to be responsible for all of the deaths.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SUSPECT

Identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, the suspect was registered as a denturist in Dartmouth, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website. A suspect photo issued by the RCMP matches video footage of a man being interviewed about dentures by CTV Atlantic in 2014.

A yearbook photo from Riverview High School in New Brunswick notes that he aspired to be an RCMP officer.

Todd Battis, Atlantic Bureau Chief for CTV News, attended high school with the suspect and confirmed his yearbook aspirations.

Those who knew Wortman told CTV News that he collected cars and motorcycles. He reportedly purchased two old police cruisers that were parked behind the denture clinic where he worked.

“It’s two Mountie cars,” neighbour Bill McCormack told CTV News Atlantic. “I never asked him about it.”

RCMP said Monday that a mock police car was found at the scene where an RCMP officer was killed. The car was set on fire.

Officials also noted that Wortman was wearing an RCMP uniform during a portion of the attack. While the origin of the uniform is unknown, police say they have reason to believe it was authentic or a “very good” reproduction.

In the rural town of Portapique, where the rampage began, residents who knew the suspect described him as polite and house-proud, often spending time at a seasonal home overlooking Cobequid Bay.

Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, a sister of one of the victims, told CTV News Monday her family were neighbours of Wortman. She says, although they had disagreements in the past, her sister mentioned nothing that would have prompted such an attack.

During a media briefing Monday, RCMP said Wortman knew and “targeted” some of the victims killed in the attack. Others he did not know, according to officials.

The RCMP did not elaborate on the relationship between the suspect and the victims, citing the ongoing investigation.​