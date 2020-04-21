TORONTO -- A killing spree in Nova Scotia over the weekend claimed the lives of at least 22 people. Leaders around the world have offered their condolences to all those affected.

In a message shared from the Royal Family’s Twitter account, Queen Elizabeth II sent her condolences to the victims’ loved ones.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives.” The message went on to acknowledge the bravery of the RCMP and first responders.

The White House released a statement on Monday“on behalf of the American people, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” sending their “sincere condolences to all Canadians following the recent atrocities in Nova Scotia.”

Ukrainian President Volodynyr Zelensky offered his sympathies in a tweet reading, "We are shocked and saddened with the senseless horrific shooting attack in Nova Scotia, Canada. Our prayers are with our Canadian friends!"

The Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, also tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in #NovaScotia. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish all those who are injured a quick recovery. @JustinTrudeau”

These world leaders join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s provincial premiers in expressing their thoughts and sympathies in the wake of this tragedy.

