    2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland

    PORT AU PORT, N.L. -

    The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.

    The department says the Canadian Coast Guard received a report of people in the water near the fishing town of Lark Harbour at around 11 a.m. Sunday after a seven-metre fishing vessel called Miss Jenny capsized with six people aboard.

    The coast guard issued a mayday relay to vessels in the area and its team, equipped with a fast rescue craft, along with a Cormorant helicopter based in Gander, N.L., were dispatched to help the people.

    When the craft got to the area near the capsized boat, it pulled two deceased crew members out of the water.

    The helicopter helped the four surviving crew members, who had made it to the beach, get to a hospital and they are now in good condition.

    The fisheries department says it would like to send its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.

