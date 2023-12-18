Canada

    • 1 in 4 Canadians fear income won't cover basic needs: Salvation Army poll

    A new survey suggests one in four Canadians are extremely concerned about having enough income to cover their basic needs, with the highest degree of hardship being felt by single parents.

    The Salvation Army released the data today as part of their annual report examining Canadians' attitudes and experiences with poverty and related socioeconomic issues.

    Among single parents, closer to half are reporting extreme concern about meeting basic needs at 40 per cent, while the numbers clock in at 31 per cent for single-person households and 31 per cent for caregivers.

    The research by Edelman Data and Intelligence suggests one in five Canadians are eating less so their children or other family members could eat, and one in five also skipped or reduced the size of at least one meal in the last year because they couldn't afford groceries. Those numbers jump again to nearly half for single parents.

    The research was conducted Oct. 12 to 19 among a nationally representative sample of 1,515 Canadians, but did not include those living in Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

    Lt.-Col. John Murray says the findings are troubling but accurately line up with The Salvation Army's internal data and the need at shelters, food banks and churches in the communities they serve.

